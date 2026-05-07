Tyra Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced participation at the following investor conferences:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2026

Format: Virtual fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 10:40 am PT

Location: Las Vegas, NV

TD Cowen's 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

Format: Fireside chat with Tyler van Buren

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 2:00 pm ET

Location: Virtual

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Hybrid fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 3:45 pm ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting the "For Investors" page on the Tyra Biosciences website and will be available for replay following the event.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. TYRA's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help TYRA design and predict which candidates may demonstrate the highest potency, selectivity and tolerability in the clinic. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, oral dabogratinib, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor in development for low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and achondroplasia. TYRA is also developing TYRA-430, an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers, in the SURF431 study for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and TYRA-200, an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Amy Conrad

[email protected]

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences