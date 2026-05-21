TYRA BIOSCIENCES AND BCAN ESTABLISH MAY 21 AS UPPER TRACT UROTHELIAL CANCER (UTUC) AWARENESS DAY

-Collaboration aims to raise awareness of UTUC and the need for continued innovation for patients living with this rare and difficult-to-treat cancer-

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced the establishment of Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (UTUC) Awareness Day, in collaboration with the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN).

BCAN

UTUC is a rare cancer affecting the lining of the kidneys and ureters, with a high prevalence of activating FGFR3 alterations. Standard treatment approaches frequently involve endoscopic tumor ablation or, in more advanced cases, surgical removal of the kidney and ureter (nephroureterectomy), which can lead to long-term health complications. There remains a significant unmet need for an effective, kidney-sparing treatment option. Currently, there is no well-established systemic standard of care for patients with UTUC.

Through this collaboration, TYRA and BCAN aim to increase awareness of the disease, amplify the patient experience, and highlight the importance of continued research and innovation for people living with UTUC.

"Patients diagnosed with UTUC often describe feeling isolated, overwhelmed, and uncertain about where to turn for information and support," said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, Chief Executive Officer of BCAN. "As a rare form of urothelial cancer, UTUC has historically received limited attention despite the profound impact it can have on patients' lives. Establishing UTUC Awareness Day is an important step toward building greater recognition, creating a patient community, and encouraging more education, advocacy, and research focused on this disease."

TYRA is currently dosing patients with dabogratinib, an investigational oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor, in a Phase 2 study called SURF303 (NCT07265947) for low-grade UTUC (LG-UTUC).

"At TYRA, we are committed to advancing new treatment approaches for patients living with urothelial cancers, particularly those facing limited therapeutic options and significant treatment burden," said Todd Harris, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of TYRA Biosciences. "Dabogratinib is the only oral therapeutic candidate currently in clinical development for patients with low-grade UTUC, and we believe our approach may offer the potential for meaningful clinical benefit with a differentiated tolerability profile. Importantly, we believe oral dabogratinib has the potential to provide a kidney-sparing treatment approach for many patients who today may ultimately face loss of their kidney as part of the standard treatment journey for UTUC. We are proud to establish UTUC Awareness Day with BCAN and support efforts that drive progress for this patient community."

More information about TYRA's ongoing clinical studies with oral dabogratinib can be found on the Patients page of the Company's website.

About BCAN

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. TYRA's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help TYRA design and predict which candidates may demonstrate the highest potency, selectivity and tolerability in the clinic. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, oral dabogratinib, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor in development for LG-UTUC, IR NMIBC and ACH. TYRA is also developing TYRA-430, an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers, in the SURF431 study for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and TYRA-200, an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

TYRA cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the potential to develop next-generation precision medicines and their potential to be first-in-class and the potential safety and therapeutic benefits of, and market opportunities for, our product candidates. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: we are early in our development efforts, and the approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs based on our SNÅP platform is novel and unproven and it may never lead to product candidates that are successful in clinical development or approved products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, recruitment, enrollment, data readouts and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the potential for our programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to our competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to our competitors; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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Amy Conrad

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SOURCE Tyra Biosciences