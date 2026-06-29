Tyson & Mendes Strengthens Leadership in Northeast Markets

Leading insurance defense trial firm elevates Cathleen Kelly Rebar to Northeast Regional Managing Partner and Danielle Pascale to New York and Connecticut Branch Office Managing Partner

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the elevation of Cathleen Kelly Rebar to Northeast Regional Managing Partner and Danielle Pascale to New York and Connecticut Branch Office Managing Partner.

Previously serving as a Complex Trial Partner, Rebar now oversees the firm's Northeast Region, including offices across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Pascale will lead the firm's robust New York and Connecticut offices, supporting attorney development, client service, and continued growth in one of the nation's most significant litigation markets.

"Cathleen and Danielle are exceptional leaders, trial lawyers, and mentors who embody everything Tyson & Mendes stands for," said Founding Partner Robert Tyson. "We are thrilled our clients will benefit from their wealth of experience and collaborative leadership."

Rebar built her distinguished career handling complex, high-exposure litigation and serving as a trusted advisor to clients. She has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional case results, leading high-performing teams, and developing attorneys. She led the integration of the 21-attorney team who recently joined Tyson & Mendes from Rebar Kelly.

Pascale has established herself as a respected leader and accomplished attorney whose dedication to client service and mentorship has made a significant impact within the New York and Connecticut offices. Pascale joined the firm as a partner in 2022 after a 21-year career as a New York City child abuse and sex crimes prosecutor. She is a critical component of the firm's Sexual Abuse and Molestation group and is regularly brought in across the country to try difficult cases in dangerous venues for defendants. In her new role, she will guide the offices' continued growth and success while supporting attorneys and strengthening client relationships.

"Cathleen and Danielle's elevations reflect our commitment to excellence on behalf of our clients, and to investing in the future of our firm," said National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch. "They each bring a unique combination of strategic vision, trial expertise, and genuine care for people. Those qualities make them the ideal candidates to lead our Northeast Region."

As Tyson & Mendes continues its nationwide growth, the firm remains focused on building strong regional leadership teams that support attorneys, strengthen client partnerships, and drive continued success in some of the country's most challenging litigation environments. The Apex, the firm's pioneering approach to stopping Nuclear Verdicts®, has proven critical in so-called "judicial hellholes" known for the headline-grabbing verdicts driving social inflation.

"I am honored to serve as Northeast Regional Managing Partner," said Rebar. "Tyson & Mendes has built something truly special and I look forward to supporting not only our talented attorneys but our clients throughout the region as we continue growing and delivering outstanding results."

"I am excited and honored to lead our New York and Connecticut teams, full of talented, experienced, and hard-working litigators determined to practice law creatively and collaboratively," said Pascale. "I look forward to supporting our attorneys, serving our clients, and contributing to the continued success of Tyson & Mendes."

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 27 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 27 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

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SOURCE Tyson & Mendes