Tyson & Mendes Strengthens Northeast Footprint in Five States with Addition of 21 Rebar Kelly Attorneys

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today a substantial expansion of the firm's capabilities throughout the Northeast with the addition of 21 attorneys from Rebar Kelly, including Rebar Kelly's Managing Partner, Cathleen Kelly Rebar, who joins Tyson & Mendes as Complex Trial Partner. The acquisition, which is part of a strategic growth initiative designed to expand capabilities and strengthen client service for both firms, reflects a shared commitment to continued growth, collaboration, and the delivery of exceptional legal representation.

This strategic growth deepens Tyson & Mendes' bench of experienced trial attorneys across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, further strengthening the firm's ability to defend clients against Nuclear Verdicts® in the country's most challenging jurisdictions for defendants. Rebar's role as Complex Trial Partner evinces the firm's substantial investment in identifying and cultivating elite litigation talent dedicated to trial work nationwide to mitigate Nuclear Verdict® risk. In keeping with its trailblazing approach to solving the insurance industry's biggest problems, Tyson & Mendes is one of the only defense litigation firms with this breadth and depth of trial focus and expertise.

Christopher Kelly joins the Philadelphia office as Co-Managing Partner alongside Maureen Daley, who opened the office in January 2024. Also joining the firm are Partners Frank Baer, Jayne Brayer, Patrick Healey, Kimberly Parson, and Julia Shmilovich. They are joined by Senior Counsel Holly Ballas, and Associates Nisha Busre, Robert Fitzgerald, Andrea Garcia, Leah Gaydos, Alyssa Gradisek, Jakyra McLeod, Gabriel Martinez, Samir Mdawar, Kee Hong Min, Sebastian Napoli, Anthony Petro, Shaila Shatabdy, and Lindsey Zucker.

"This expansion reflects our mission to stop Nuclear Verdicts® nationwide, including in jurisdictions like Pennsylvania, which presents a complex and evolving landscape," said Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. Rebar agreed, "As Rebar Kelly continued to grow and expand its client base, we recognized an opportunity to better serve clients and stop Nuclear Verdicts® by joining forces with Tyson & Mendes, a trial powerhouse with a national platform and presence." Regional Managing Partner Randy Faust stated, "We are delighted to welcome this slate of proven trial lawyers and litigators to our team in the Northeast. These talented and experienced lawyers will help us continue to deliver excellence for our clients in and out of the courtroom."

The incoming attorneys have built a reputation for handling complex, high-exposure matters across a range of practice areas, including general liability, professional liability, and catastrophic injury defense. Their addition enhances Tyson & Mendes' national platform while providing clients with expanded capabilities in the Northeast. It also aligns with Rebar Kelly's commitment to long-term success for its clients, even in the face of current challenges in the insurance defense market for small law firms. Clients will benefit from the robust resources, deep bench of national trial counsel, and unparalleled expertise in defending high-exposure matters.

Incoming Philadelphia Co-Managing Partner Christopher Kelly addressed Rebar Kelly's strategy in the move, stating, "Rebar Kelly's success positioned it to pursue the next stage of growth through integration with a nationally recognized litigation firm. We look forward to continuing our growth and excellence through our alignment with Tyson & Mendes."

Philadelphia Co-Managing Partner Maureen Daley added, "Tyson & Mendes is committed to delivering justice for all using The Apex, even and especially in the most high-risk jurisdictions. Our Pennsylvania team continues to grow in numbers and depth of experience, and we are better equipped than ever before to serve our clients here and beyond."

The Apex, the firm's data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop nuclear results, was revealed in October 2025 through the publication of the firm's second book and the launch of its new consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting.

With this expansion, Tyson & Mendes continues to reinforce its position as a leader in insurance defense, focused on anticipating risk, breaking patterns that lead to Nuclear Verdicts®, and delivering consistent results for clients across the country.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 27 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

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Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

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SOURCE Tyson & Mendes