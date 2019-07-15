UAE Health Insurance Markets, 2013-2017, 2018, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Health Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE health insurance market is presently witnessing strong growth

The UAE has a wide-ranging, government-funded and rapidly evolving private healthcare sector delivering high standard of health care to the population. The health insurance policies are an integral part of the healthcare infrastructure as they cover the cost associated with medical and surgical expenses of the policyholders.



The costs incurred during the treatment of the patient are either fully paid by the insurance company in advance or indirectly through reimbursement, depending upon pre-decided terms and conditions. An effective health insurance plan includes services such as diagnosis and treatment for illnesses and conditions, psychiatric care, rehabilitation, therapy, emergency transportation, in-patient management, maternity, dental care, etc. AXA Gulf Insurance, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), Emirates Insurance Company, Oman Insurance Company, etc. are among the key health insurance providers in the UAE.



With a population of around 9.6 million, the UAE is among the GCC region's fastest growing economy. Moreover, the government is also playing a major role in increasing the penetration of health insurance in the region. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the government provides health insurance for all its citizens.



Similarly, the government of Ajman provides all its employees with health insurance. Additionally, both Abu Dhabi and Dubai also mandate employers to provide health insurance coverage to their employees. Moreover, due to the country's increasing economic diversification and continued inward migration, the per capita expenditure on health care services have increased. Other factors such as increasing occurrences of lifestyle diseases and rising costs of medical treatments are also driving the market positively.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the UAE health insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UAE health insurance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UAE health insurance industry?

What is the structure of the UAE health insurance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UAE health insurance industry?

What are the profit margins in the UAE health insurance industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 UAE Health Insurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Service Provider

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9 PESTEL Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Individual

6.2 Group



7 Market Breakup by Service Provider

7.1 Public

7.2 Private



8 Government Regulations



9 Strategic Recommendations



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players



