UbiQD Expands Los Alamos Headquarters Campus with Economic Development Support

Facility expansion enables next leg of growth with space for new manufacturing equipment and R&D

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD®, a global leader in quantum dot technology, today announced that it has acquired a new building, adjacent to its existing two buildings in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The new building will support UbiQD's ongoing manufacturing expansion, create space for future equipment and operations, and strengthen the company's long-term commitment to growing high-tech jobs in Los Alamos. Los Alamos County provided a low-interest loan to enable purchase through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) program, similar to how it supported UbiQD's original building purchase in 2017.

Photo of the new building at the UbiQD HQ campus in Los Alamos, NM. Courtesy of UbiQD, Inc.

"The County appreciates and thanks UbiQD for their commitment to the Los Alamos community as their headquarters, and congratulates UbiQD on their continued success and expanded capacity to provide new technology and innovation jobs locally," said Anne Laurent, Los Alamos County Manager.

In order to secure a new loan from the County, UbiQD has committed to creating at least ten new jobs by the end of 2028 and continue to support the community in various ways as it has done historically through outreach activities, and other local investments.

The company closed its Series B financing in 2025 and has been investing heavily in expanding its manufacturing capacity. Since 2024, UbiQD has increased its quantum dot production capacity by approximately twelve-fold and is now the largest manufacturer of quantum dots in the United States. The company's continued growth reinforces New Mexico's position as a hub for advanced materials and deep technology innovation. The new facility will allow the company to continue its rapid growth, primarily in service of food and energy markets.

"We are grateful to the Los Alamos County Council for their steadfast and unanimous support for our continued investment in our headquarters campus, now totaling three buildings on Eastgate Road," said Hunter McDaniel, Founder and CEO of UbiQD. "UbiQD is at the intersection of various technology waves, including semiconductors, electricity production, agriculture technology, advanced materials, and quantum, and we're helping continue our community's legacy of world changing innovation."

The new building contains approximately 5,000 square feet of additional high-bay space, with the facilities needed for manufacturing and R&D activities. The facility was previously home to Rocksmith Precision Machining, a respected local business that served Los Alamos National Laboratory and regional customers for more than three decades. The building's transition to UbiQD represents the continuation of advanced manufacturing and technology employment at the site.

The expansion underscores the company's commitment to maintaining and growing its operations in Northern New Mexico. This investment signals the next phase of UbiQD's evolution from a research-driven innovator to a growing manufacturing company serving customers in agriculture, clean energy, and other emerging markets. Founded in Los Alamos in 2014, UbiQD has grown from a startup commercializing technology developed at leading research institutions into a company serving customers across multiple industries. Today, the company's quantum dot innovations are used to improve greenhouse performance through its UbiGro® technology while also enabling new approaches to solar energy, security applications, and advanced materials. The new facility and online store reinforce UbiQD's long-term commitment to growing its operations in New Mexico while bringing new products to market.

"As we continue expanding our commercial footprint, we're proud to be creating advanced manufacturing jobs and economic opportunity here in New Mexico while bringing innovative technologies developed in Los Alamos to customers around the world," said McDaniel.

About UbiQD, Inc.

UbiQD® (pronounced 'ubiquity') is a global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. Founded in 2014, the company is powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. UbiQD's quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light, and their greenhouse technology, UbiGro®, uses fluorescence to create a more optimal greenhouse spectrum for crops. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. The company recently launched an updated web store: https://UbiQD.Shop. To learn more, please visit https://UbiQD.com.

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SOURCE UbiQD, Inc.