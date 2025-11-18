UbiQD Secures $6M in Growth Capital from Silicon Valley Bank, Appoints Tony Beams as Chief Financial Officer

Venture debt financing will accelerate quantum dot manufacturing scale-up in New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD ®, a global leader in quantum dot technology, today announced a $6 million debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, to support the company's continued growth. This capital will fund strategic infrastructure investments including facility upgrades and specialized manufacturing equipment, supporting UbiQD's scale-up in response to new commercial demand.

"We look forward to supporting their continued growth" - Trent Walker, Director with SVB

"UbiQD is driving critical innovation in quantum dot technology and manufacturing and is well positioned to expand production to support key sectors including agriculture and solar energy," said Trent Walker, Director with SVB's Technology Banking Group. "We're excited to continue our longstanding relationship with UbiQD and look forward to supporting their continued growth."

UbiQD started banking with SVB in 2017 and the two businesses have strengthened their relationship over the past eight years. The new $6M term loan reflects a broader financial upgrade at UbiQD following a $20 million Series B funding round and the signing of a long-term supply agreement with First Solar . These milestones mark a pivotal phase for the company, as it expands production to support multiple markets including agriculture and solar energy.

To help guide this next chapter of growth, UbiQD has appointed Tony beams as Chief Financial Officer.

"Tony brings a rare combination of financial depth and experience with high growth agriculture technology businesses," said Hunter McDaniel, Founder and CEO of UbiQD. "His leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our long-standing relationship with Silicon Valley Bank with this venture credit facility."

Beams previously held senior finance positions at AppHarvest, the large format greenhouse development company, and Plenty, the vertical farming technology company, as well as Netflix and Headspace. He also served as CFO of Zordi, a developer of AI-powered greenhouse automation systems. His expertise spans capital strategy, scaling operations, and navigating the commercialization of hardware.

"I'm pleased to join UbiQD at this key inflection point for the business," said Beams. "Things are moving rapidly, and the new SVB financing provides the flexibility we need to grow responsibly while maintaining capital efficiency."

Beams holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. His hands-on knowledge in controlled environment agriculture, sustainability incentives, and capital allocation makes him a strategic asset as UbiQD enters its next chapter. Both the SVB financing and Beams' appointment are designed to align the company's capital structure, talent, and infrastructure with its rapidly expanding commercial pipeline.

About UbiQD, Inc.

UbiQD® (pronounced 'ubiquity') is a global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. Founded in 2014, the company is powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. UbiQD's quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light, and their greenhouse technology, UbiGro®, uses fluorescence to create a more optimal greenhouse spectrum for crops. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. To learn more, please visit https://UbiQD.com .

