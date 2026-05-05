uBreakiFix Tech Repair Franchise Grows Triangle-Area Footprint, Opens in Horton Hills

New store offers fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops, and more

DURHAM, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location, uBreakiFix Durham, located at 3405 Hillsborough Road, Suite B, in the Durham Festival Center. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix Durham is owned by Angelo Giannakopoulos and Timothy Moorehead, who also own stores in Cary, Raleigh, Wake Forest, Crossroads, and Winston-Salem.

"We're excited to continue growing in the Triangle and bring our services to customers in Durham," said Giannakopoulos. "Our team takes pride in delivering high-quality repairs and straightforward service, and we're focused on making every visit a positive, hassle-free experience."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google Pixel™ smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools, and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We're proud to expand our franchise footprint and bring reliable, same-day tech repair to the Durham community," said Lisa Culp, President of uBreakiFix. "People depend on their devices for nearly every part of life, and when they stop working, it's more than an inconvenience — it's an interruption. We know the feeling, and we're committed to delivering the right fix as quickly as possible so customers can reconnect to the things that matter to them."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year limited warranty. For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/durham. Walk-in service is also available.

uBreakiFix Durham is located at:

uBreakiFix - Phone and Computer Repair

3405 Hillsborough Rd B, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 808-4008

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and continues to operate as an independent franchise business. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

SOURCE Asurion