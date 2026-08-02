UD info Launches One-Stop Industrial-Grade SD and microSD Card Solutions

Firmware customization and long-term supply support designed for application-specific requirements across vertical markets

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UD info introduced its latest industrial-grade SD and microSD card solutions, designed to help customers address application-specific storage requirements through firmware customization, fixed BOM support, and long-term supply commitment. Unlike standard off-the-shelf memory cards, UD info provides a one-stop industrial storage solution that helps customers overcome complex system qualification, limited firmware flexibility, and supply uncertainty.

UD info introduced the latest industrial-grade SD and microSD card solutions, designed to help customers address application-specific storage requirements through firmware customization, fixed BOM support, and long-term supply commitment.

"Many SD and microSD cards on the market are designed based on consumer-grade specifications, which may not fully meet the requirements of industrial application environments," said Gibson Chen, President of UD info. "With strong firmware engineering capabilities, we aim to help customers simplify qualification, improve system reliability, and secure stable supply throughout the product lifecycle."

A key differentiator of UD info's solutions is firmware-level customization. UD info's engineering team can optimize firmware behavior based on each customer's workload and system integration needs. This helps address application-specific challenges, such as power consumption and write behavior for drone applications used in aerial inspection, mapping, surveillance, and field operations, where stable data logging and reliable image capture are critical.

To support advanced industrial applications, UD info's SD and microSD card solutions can also be configured with optional features such as PID/VID customization, LBA customization, S.M.A.R.T. health monitoring, hardware write protection, and secure erase. These features help improve system integration, enable proactive maintenance, prevent unauthorized data modification, and support secure data sanitization.

UD info also supports fixed BOM commitments to help ensure that qualified hardware and firmware configurations remain consistent throughout the product lifecycle. The product line includes 3D TLC options with capacities of up to 256GB, along with 3D pSLC options designed for write-intensive or harsh-environment deployments. The pSLC series supports wide-temperature operation from -40°C to 85°C, while SD and µSSD solutions supporting up to 105°C are currently under development.

Customer samples will be available starting Aug 2026. Contact UD info to request samples or discuss firmware customization requirements.

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About UD info

UD info is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of industrial-grade storage solutions, including SSDs, SD and microSD cards, eMMC, USB flash drives, and DRAM modules. With strong firmware engineering capabilities and long-term supply commitments, UD info serves industrial automation, transportation, medical, energy, aerospace, and embedded computing markets worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.udinfo-tech.com/

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SOURCE UD info