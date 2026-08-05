UJET Appoints Jason Royer as Chief Financial Officer Ahead of Agentic Experience Optimization (AXO) Launch

Finance veteran with enterprise, M&A, and venture capital experience joins UJET as company scales AXO platform and enters next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UJET, a customer experience AI platform, today announced the appointment of Jason Royer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as it prepares for its Agentic Experience Orchestration (AXO) platform launch, which will enable businesses to run AI agents and human agents as a single system. Royer brings experience in corporate finance leadership roles across venture-backed, private equity-backed and public companies, as well as prior roles in capital markets. He will oversee UJET's finance function as UJET accelerates its AI-based growth trajectory with its disruptive new AXO platform.

"Agentic AI is ushering in the next era of customer experience – but the human touch remains essential. There's growing demand to bring the two together, which is exactly what AXO enables," said Vasili Triant, CEO of UJET. "As UJET moves beyond the legacy CCaaS category and defines a new market, we need a CFO who can help us scale with both ambition and discipline. Jason brings that rare combination, with experience leading finance organizations and working closely with investors. That perspective will be critical as we scale AXO and build UJET into the company that defines the next generation of customer experience."

The appointment bolsters UJET's leadership team, which has been assembled in strategic stages. Vasili Triant was named CEO in 2025, following the company's $76 million Series D fundraising round. Additionally, Ian Peters-Campbell joined as CTO in 2025 to lead UJET's AI-centric product roadmap. Royer's arrival builds on this momentum to enhance the company's financial processes, infrastructure, investment discipline, and capital management.

"UJET is uniquely positioned with a modern platform, category-defining technologies, and a clear opportunity to lead innovation in the customer experience market," said Royer. "The company has a solid foundation to build upon, and this next chapter will focus on balancing strategic investment with sustainable growth. Key to this transition will be modernizing UJET's pricing models for the AI era, delivering product packages aligned with performance, predictability, and customer value. I'm excited to help UJET drive operational and financial excellence as we lead the charge in Agentic AI for CX."

Royer is based out of Austin, Texas, collocated with UJET's CEO, Vasili Triant, and a growing UJET presence in the region. Most recently, Royer served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Corel Corporation, backed by KKR and, more recently, Vector Capital, where he led the finance function through a carveout and sale process. Before Corel, he held finance leadership roles for more than a decade at companies including Valmont Industries, Technology Advice, Swivel and Spiceworks. He also spent 10 years in capital markets roles across investment banking, equity research, and institutional sales. That range gives him a rare vantage point on a growth-stage company's finances, from fundraising through the operating discipline needed at various stages of growth.

UJET plans to bring AXO to general availability in the second half of 2026, with Royer's hire marking the latest step in building the leadership team to support rising demand and growth. Learn more about AXO: ujet.cx/axo

About UJET

UJET leads the way in AI-powered CX transformation, delivering a future-proof, cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with advanced agentic AI, multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse agentic AI across every aspect of the customer journey – from build and deployment to end-customer, agent, and supervisor experiences – to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and elevate customer interactions with actionable analytics. Built on a cloud-native architecture, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data analytics. Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.

SOURCE UJET Inc.