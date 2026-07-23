UJET Ranked #1 Overall in Info-Tech's 2026 Midmarket CCaaS Data Quadrant

Customer Experience AI company posted the highest composite satisfaction score in the category (8.6/10) and led nine of eleven vendor capability areas

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UJET, a Customer Experience AI platform, today announced that UJET CCaaS has been listed as the #1 ranked product in Info-Tech's 2026 Contact Center as a Service – Midmarket Data Quadrant Report powered by SoftwareReviews. UJET ranked first among the 11 eligible products assessed. Fourteen CCaaS products were evaluated overall, including Nextiva Contact Center, Gladly, RingCX, Aircall, Dialpad, Vonage, and Twilio Flex.

UJET was placed in the Leader quadrant and earned a composite satisfaction score of 8.6/10, the highest score among all midmarket CCaaS vendors evaluated in the report. The rankings draw on 317 verified reviews from IT and business professionals. UJET's placement reflects 33 verified end-user reviews and includes:

A +96 Net Emotional Footprint , with 97% of user sentiment rated positive

, with 97% of user sentiment rated positive A 96% likeliness to recommend score

score 91% overall vendor capability satisfaction – first in the category

– first in the category Recognition as Top Product in nine of eleven vendor capability areas, including Ease of Implementation (94%), Usability and Intuitiveness (93%), Vendor Support (92%), and Business Value Created (90%)

The recognition follows UJET's recent launch of Agentic Experience Orchestration (AXO), a persistent AI layer that unifies CX data and enterprise systems, automates agent workflows, and consolidates the applications human agents typically juggle during a customer interaction. As AXO moves toward general availability in the second half of 2026, users rated UJET 92% on Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement – the report's measure of whether a vendor is delivering on continuous innovation.

"This recognition comes directly from the people who are responsible for delivering great customer experiences on UJET's platform every day, validating our performance where the work is the hardest: implementation, support, and delivering measurable business value," said Vasili Triant, CEO at UJET. "That customer trust is the foundation for everything we do at UJET, from modernizing CX with our AI-first CCaaS platform, to accelerating transformations with our AI solutions, to our upcoming, next-gen AXO platform."

"I am thrilled that UJET has received recognition in SoftwareReviews' midmarket CCaaS landscape. UJET combines a modern, digitally oriented contact center platform, which has attained strong customer satisfaction scores from users. In particular, customers highlight UJET for improving their productivity, supporting innovation, and maintaining a constructive vendor relationship. Midmarket organizations should still assess integration requirements, operating complexity, and commercial fit against their specific environment, but UJET deserves serious consideration alongside the likes of RingCX, Dialpad, and others," said Thomas Randall, Research Lead, Info-Tech Research Group.

Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews reports evaluate and rank products based on feedback from technology and business leaders and end users. Evaluations and rankings are based on 100% user review data and are free of traditional non-data-driven components such as analyst opinion.

The full report is available at www.ujet.cx.

About UJET

UJET leads the way in AI-powered CX transformation, delivering a future-proof, cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with advanced agentic AI, multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse agentic AI across every aspect of the customer journey – from build and deployment, to end-customer, agent, and supervisor experiences – to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and elevate customer interactions with actionable analytics. Built on a cloud-native architecture, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data analytics. Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.

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SOURCE UJET Inc.