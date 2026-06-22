UK Charity Helping Ukrainian Children Build Global Futures Welcomes First External Advisor

Tutors International founder Adam Caller joins Svitlo Education as organisation expands support for students affected by war

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Svitlo Education, the UK-registered charity providing free English-language education to young people in Ukraine, has appointed Adam Caller, founder of Tutors International, as its first external advisor, marking a new phase in the organisation's growth and development.

The appointment brings one of the UK's most established figures in personalised education into a charity that has supported thousands of Ukrainian students affected by the ongoing war.

Founded by Yuliya Kosko, Svitlo Education delivers free extracurricular online lessons in English to children aged 10 to 18 across Ukraine and the wider Ukrainian diaspora. Taught by a global network of volunteers, including qualified teachers, education professionals and subject specialists, the programme complements students' regular schooling with afternoon and weekend classes in subjects ranging from STEM and public speaking to personal finance, wellbeing and leadership.

Alongside academic learning, Svitlo has built a strong community through mentoring, student leadership opportunities, assemblies, competitions, buddy systems and international summer school experiences. Many students now describe Svitlo as a "second family", combining academic enrichment with friendship, mentoring and a sense of belonging during an extraordinarily challenging period in their lives.

Caller joins Svitlo's Advisory Board as the charity seeks to expand its volunteer network, develop new partnerships and secure additional funding to grow its programmes.

He said:

"When history looks back on this period, one of the most important questions will be how a generation of young people emerged from it, and who helped them do so. That's why organisations like Svitlo matter so much. Through education, mentorship and international connection, it is helping develop the future leaders, innovators and bridge-builders who will shape Ukraine's future and strengthen its place in the wider world. Supporting that work is both a privilege and a responsibility."

Yuliya Kosko, Founder and CEO of Svitlo Education, said:

"We're delighted to welcome Adam as our first external advisor. His experience, insight and international network will be invaluable as we continue to grow Svitlo, expand our volunteer community and develop new partnerships.

The impact of Svitlo goes far beyond education. Through learning, international friendships and exposure to new ideas, we are helping young people whose lives have been shaped by war grow into confident, educated global citizens, with futures built on opportunity, collaboration and hope."

As part of the collaboration, Svitlo Education and Tutors International will explore opportunities for professional tutors and older students to volunteer with the charity, supporting Ukrainian pupils through English-language practice, mentoring, discussion groups and specialist workshops.

Svitlo currently works with more than 80 volunteers from the UK and around the world. Lessons are offered free of charge to students, with funding coming from charitable donations, grants, corporate support and caring individuals. The charity is also seeking support for its scholarship and summer programme initiatives, which give Ukrainian students the opportunity to attend educational programmes and summer schools in the UK. These trips provide both academic enrichment and a temporary respite from the realities of war.

For more information about Svitlo Education or to donate, visit: www.svitloschool.com

Notes for editors:

About Svitlo Education

Svitlo Education (www.svitloschool.com) is a registered charity in England and Wales (Charity No. 1201542) dedicated to supporting young people in Ukraine and those displaced by war. Through free online education delivered in English, Svitlo helps students develop academic skills, confidence, leadership abilities and international perspectives. Its mission is to educate future leaders and global citizens while improving the wellbeing and opportunities of children affected by conflict.

About Tutors International

Founded in 1999, Tutors International (www.tutors-international.com) is one of the world's leading providers of bespoke private tutoring and personalised education. The company recruits exceptional educators for ultra-high-net-worth families, arranging full-time residential tutors, homeschooling programmes, relocation support, educational mentoring and specialist learning solutions worldwide. Tutors International is known for its rigorous recruitment process and highly personalised approach to education.

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SOURCE Tutors International