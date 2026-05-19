Tutors International reports rise in elite young athletes leaving traditional schooling

Families are increasingly offering six-figure salaries for elite private tutors as international sport and rigid school schedules become harder to combine.

OXFORD, England, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Key points:

Tutors International reports growing demand from families of internationally competing teenage athletes seeking full-time tutors and flexible education models.

Recent role offers $270,000 salary for a full-time homeschool tutor supporting a US teenage showjumper balancing elite international competition with an all-honors and AP academic programme.

Full-time private tutors are increasingly sought for a highly personalised education that can adapt around demanding travel, training, and competition schedules while maintaining academic rigor.

International competition schedules and year-round travel are increasingly driving families of elite young athletes away from traditional schooling and towards highly personalised forms of education, according to Tutors International.

The UK-based company, which recruits full-time private tutors for ultra-high-net-worth families worldwide, reports growing demand from families whose children compete internationally in sports including showjumping, tennis, motorsport, skiing, and golf.

One recent role, based between Florida, Connecticut, and the international showjumping circuit, offers a salary of $270,000 for a full-time homeschool tutor to support a high-achieving teenage equestrian balancing elite competition with an all-honors and AP academic programme.

Adam Caller, founder of Tutors International, says rigid school timetables are becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile with elite international sport.

"Many of these students are hugely ambitious, both in sport and academically, but international competition schedules can make traditional school very difficult to manage," he said. "We're seeing more families shape education around the way their child actually lives, trains, and travels."

Caller says modern private tutoring roles have evolved far beyond traditional academic support. Families increasingly seek educators who can combine high-level teaching with mentorship, executive functioning support, university preparation, and the flexibility to travel internationally alongside students.

In some cases, students remain enrolled in accredited online schools while receiving intensive face-to-face support from a dedicated tutor who coordinates schedules around training and competitions.

"Elite sport already accepts that performance requires highly personalised coaching," Caller added. "Families are now applying that same ethos to education."

Tutors International says demand has grown particularly among internationally mobile families seeking continuity, academic rigour, and greater flexibility for children pursuing elite-level sport or other specialist careers.

Media contact

Web: www.tutors-international.com

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Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

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SOURCE Tutors International