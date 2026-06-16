Ulike Brings 'Glow State of Mind' Wellness Initiative to Miami, Expanding Its Vision for Modern Self-Care

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the global beauty technology company behind bestselling at-home IPL hair removal and LED light therapy devices, has expanded its Glow State of Mind wellness initiative with its Miami Session. Glow State of Mind represents Ulike's evolving vision of modern self-care, bringing together beauty technology, wellness experiences, and community through immersive events and activations that connect consumers with creators and wellness advocates. The event follows activations in Los Angeles and New York earlier this year.

More than 30 influential content creators spanning fashion, sports, beauty, and lifestyle joined Ulike's Glow State of Mind wellness initiative in Miami. On June 10, Ulike hosted its "Glow State of Mind" wellness initiative at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, bringing together beauty technology, wellness experiences, creators, and wellness advocates. Christine Quinn (left), entrepreneur, real estate expert, and star of Netflix's Selling Sunset, attended Ulike's Glow State of Mind Miami Session.

Held at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, the June 10 event featured special guest Christine Quinn, entrepreneur, real estate expert, and star of Netflix's Selling Sunset. She joined over 30 influential content creators spanning fashion, sports, beauty, and lifestyle for an evening focused on product discovery and self-care.

"We brought this experience to Miami because of its vibrant creator community and growing influence in beauty and wellness," said Leona Liu, General Manager of Ulike North America. "As we continue to expand our presence across the country, we're focused on empowering women through innovative beauty technology that supports them in their daily lives."

During the event, guests experienced Ulike's award-winning Air 10 IPL Hair Removal Device and ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask, both designed to support convenient, at-home personal care routines. The evening also fostered meaningful conversations about self-image, daily rituals, and women's health before concluding with a sunset yoga session overlooking the beach.

"Modern self-care isn't just about how we look; it's about how we feel," said Yvonne Yuen, Chief Marketing Officer of Ulike North America. "At Ulike, we believe beauty shouldn't feel like a burden. Glow State of Mind is about helping women turn everyday routines into moments of self-care through technology that's designed to be effective, comfortable, and easy to use. We want women to spend less time worrying about beauty routines and more time feeling confident, comfortable, and completely themselves."

The Glow State of Mind series will continue through future activations and community experiences across the United States. As Ulike expands its presence nationwide, the brand remains committed to supporting women not only through beauty technology, but through experiences that encourage self-confidence, mindfulness, and connection.

For more information about Glow State of Mind and Ulike products, visit ulike.com.

About Ulike

Founded in 2013, Ulike is a global beauty technology company specializing in light-based personal care devices. Known for its at-home IPL hair removal and LED skincare innovations, Ulike serves customers across 49 countries and regions worldwide, with more than 8 million devices sold. Through continued investment in research and development, Ulike focuses on making professional-inspired beauty technologies more accessible, comfortable, and convenient for home use.

SOURCE Ulike