Ulike Hosts Glow State of Mind Wellness Events Across Santa Monica and New York

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Ulike tops Amazon's list for the best IPL hair removal devices, that achievement is secondary to the brand's true focus and reputation. The brand has always been primarily centered around supporting women worldwide, restoring their confidence and sense of self, and facilitating at-home wellness for them.

Guided by the same mission, Ulike organized Glow State of Mind as the first in a series of events that form part of a broader, ongoing initiative. Glow State of Mind brought an intimate wellness and self-care experience to two of the country's most exciting cities on the West and East coasts, respectively: Santa Monica and New York, this past weekend on April 25.

The brand partnered with renowned wellness spaces in the two cities: The Class Yoga Studio in Santa Monica and SENSE+ Skincare & Wellness in New York. Together, they hosted an afternoon of deep restoration and grounding, tailored to bring women's attention back to themselves, their bodies, and their wellness.

In Santa Monica's yoga studio, attendees spent their afternoons moving through the carefully designed phases of the event. The first phase involved a guided session of fluid, high-energy yoga to bring participants fully into the present, clearing the noise and clutter from their minds while warming up their bodies.

Following the first session was a Cool Down phase that included immersive movement to quiet the mind and restore the body. This phase featured slow, low-intensity postures to bring participants' heart rate back to normal and give them the last few crucial stretches.

The last phase of the event featured a hands-on demo of Ulike's IPL hair removal devices and LED facial mask in a dedicated lounge. Attendees took their time with the devices, cycling through their modes and clarifying all their queries.

The New York event was a premium wellness experience designed to immerse attendees in a self-care journey. It combined guided meditation, sound healing, and elevated beauty technology in a luxury spa environment.

It involved a KOL check-in upon arrival, followed by an instructor-led meditation, mindfulness, breathwork, and sound healing session. Guests were then guided by a professional beauty consultant through Ulike's full product line, with exclusive private shopping sessions available.

Leona Liu, General Manager at Ulike, remarked, "Glow State of Mind marks Ulike's intentional step into the wellness space, and this is only the beginning. We envision this as an ongoing series, bringing restorative and community-centered experiences to women across the country's most vibrant cities."

Glow State of Mind was more than a one-afternoon wellness class. It was a well-thought-out experience designed to extend the feeling of calm, presence, and stillness beyond the moment. Attendees left with the kind of mindful confidence that stays with them. Ulike's goal was simple: to help women carve out time for movement and mindfulness, so they could carry that renewed inner peace and self-assurance back into their daily lives.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature the latest IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an excellent alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal from head to toe. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with over 8 million units sold across 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates 30% of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 1000 global patents and achieving international success.

Discover more at ulike.com

PRESS CONTACT

Alessio Bradde

Global Communications & PR Senior Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Ulike