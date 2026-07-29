Ultima Genomics and BaseClear to Expand European Access to Low-Cost and High-Throughput Sequencing using Ultima's UG200 Platform

BaseClear will become the first Ultima Certified Service Provider in Europe and offer sequencing services on the UG200 Platform that unlock a new level of scale and economics for a wide range of data-intensive applications

Builds upon BaseClear's selection as the commercial service provider for Basecamp Research's AI-scale Trillion-Gene Atlas to be run on Ultima's UG200 Platform

FREMONT, Calif. and LEIDEN, the Netherlands, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics and BaseClear B.V., a Netherlands-based genomics services provider, today announced that BaseClear will adopt Ultima's UG200 Platform and launch sequencing services offering transformative economics and scale for customers across Europe and globally.

BaseClear's deep expertise in genomics, lab automation and bioinformatics, combined with Ultima's scalable sequencing architecture and UG200 Platform, provides a compelling offering for data-intensive applications. BaseClear will offer an automated workflow from sample receipt to genomic extraction, library prep, sequencing and data delivery for clients, powered by Ultima's platform. This offering provides researchers, Cell & Gene Therapy, Vaccine, and Industrial Biotechnology customers with access to scalable, cost-effective data generation for biomarker discovery, clinical research and pharmacogenomic studies, enzyme discovery, large-scale transcriptomics, single-cell analysis, germline and somatic whole-genome sequencing, metagenomics, and other sequencing-intensive applications.

This follows BaseClear's selection by Basecamp Research as the service provider to support its efforts to build a Trillion Gene Atlas, an initiative designed to generate and model biological data at trillion-gene scale. BaseClear will use Ultima's UG200 Sequencing Platform to support Basecamp Research's initiative and will expand access to Ultima's technology to meet the growing need for sequencing technologies and services infrastructure for AI-scale biological data generation.

"Large-scale biological discovery increasingly depends on the ability to generate high-quality genomic data at an unprecedented scale," said Gilad Almogy of Ultima Genomics. "BaseClear's scientific expertise, services infrastructure and vision to support ever larger scale initiatives make them an important partner as we expand access to Ultima-enabled sequencing. Together, we can help more customers pursue ambitious genomics programs with the scale, throughput and economics these projects require."

"BaseClear's priority is helping customers access the sequencing technologies and scientific support needed to answer complex biological questions," said Roel Sterken, CEO of BaseClear. "Ultima's UG200 Platform has established a new benchmark for scale and economics. By adding Ultima's platform to our sequencing services portfolio, we can offer customers a powerful new option for projects where scale, data integrity and cost efficiency are critical. This enables organizations to make faster and better data-driven decisions, ultimately helping innovative therapies reach patients faster while saving costs. We look forward to working with Ultima to support customers across a range of high-throughput applications."

BaseClear launched its Ultima-enabled services in mid-July 2026, with additional information available at https://www.baseclear.com/technology/ultima-high-throughput-sequencing/.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information, and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com.

About BaseClear

BaseClear B.V. is a Netherlands-based genomics service company with more than 30 years of experience supporting innovations and products that advance human and animal health, enable food safety, product integrity and promote a sustainable future. BaseClear offers a complete range of genomic services, including next-generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing, qPCR and dPCR assays, bioinformatics and regulatory consulting under an umbrella of ISO17025, ISO27001 and GMP-compliant quality standards. From project design through post-market launch, BaseClear supports customers with state-of-the-art laboratory capabilities, expert project management and comprehensive reporting and interpretation. To learn more, visit www.baseclear.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Ultima Genomics