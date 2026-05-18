Industry Leader Francisco De La Vega Joins Ultima to Accelerate Advancements in Germline Genome Sequencing

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics today announced Francisco De La Vega, DSc, has joined the Company as Vice President, Germline Genomics & Distinguished Scientific Fellow. With over 25 years of leadership experience in human genetics, computational biology, and bioinformatics, Francisco will drive Ultima's inherited genome analysis applications to unlock insights into genetic diseases, population health, and personalized medicine.

Francisco has held senior leadership positions at leading companies including Applied Biosystems, where he was named a Distinguished Fellow, and at innovative startups such as Fabric Genomics (Chief Scientific Officer), Tempus AI (VP of Hereditary Disease), and Galatea Bio (Chief Technology Officer). His contributions have propelled advances in genetic analysis technologies, bioinformatics tools, AI-enabled genome interpretation, and clinical genetic testing, earning him multiple awards. Notably, Francisco also played leading roles in the landmark 1000 Genomes Project and the International Cancer Genome Consortium.

"Ultima has made tremendous progress in reducing the cost of sequencing and solving unique accuracy needs, particularly in oncology and liquid biopsy," said Dr. De La Vega. "With the Company's second-generation UG200 instrument, the improvements of the Solaris 2.0 chemistry, and exceptional scalability roadmap, I saw a compelling opportunity to help Ultima advance germline genome sequencing. As newborn screening, biobank sequencing, and national genomics initiatives continue to expand, technology that can deliver a combination of low cost, high accuracy and high throughput is essential to making genomic medicine accessible to all who can benefit."

Beyond his industry achievements, Francisco is an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University, has served on the ISCB Board of Directors, and is the co-author of over 100 scientific publications with nearly 50,000 citations. He received his Doctorate of Science from CINVESTAV, Mexico.

"We are thrilled to welcome Francisco to Ultima Genomics," said Gilad Almogy, Founder and CEO. "His deep expertise in germline genomics and proven leadership in advancing genetic analysis technologies will be invaluable as we push the boundaries of genome sequencing. Francisco's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to make high-quality genomic information accessible and affordable, accelerating discoveries that can improve human health."

Francisco's appointment marks a pivotal step in Ultima's strategy to drive innovation in germline genomics. His extensive background in developing advanced genetic analysis solutions will help Ultima expand applications of its sequencing technology, supporting new research, clinical initiatives, and collaborations. His addition also underscores Ultima's commitment to making advanced genomic science accessible and impactful for researchers and clinicians worldwide.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com.

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SOURCE Ultima Genomics