Ultra Maritime Demonstrates Future Autonomous Counter-UUV and Anti-Submarine Warfare Detection

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime has successfully demonstrated a new integrated active-passive sonar solution capable of providing persistent surveillance across contested maritime environments. During the U.S. Navy's 2026 Lanternfish exercise, the company combined its Sea Spear deployable passive sonar with its newly developed SSQ-125B active sonobuoy to passively detect and actively localize unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), as a major step toward validating Ultra Maritime's acoustic architecture designed for the future of autonomous counter-UUV and anti-submarine warfare (ASW).

Ultra Maritime's demonstration validates its acoustic architecture designed for the future of autonomous counter-UUV and anti-submarine warfare.

The demonstration advances Ultra Maritime's Ocean of Things vision – a distributed, intelligent network of autonomous underwater sensors that can be deployed from both manned and unmanned platforms to create a continuous, real-time picture of the undersea battlespace. The scalable solution can be configured for missions ranging from port and critical infrastructure protection to maritime choke point security, expeditionary operations and long-duration surveillance of strategically important waterways.

At the center of the demonstration is the SSQ-125B, the only active sonobuoy of its kind, designed and manufactured exclusively by Ultra Maritime. Representing the latest generation of active sonobuoy technology, the SSQ-125B delivers enhanced detection and localization performance while complementing the persistent passive sensing capabilities of Sea Spear. Together, the two systems create an integrated detection ecosystem that extends the range, persistence and effectiveness of autonomous ASW operations, establishing a new standard for distributed undersea surveillance and reinforcing Ultra Maritime's position as a global leader in next-generation undersea warfare technologies.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

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SOURCE Ultra Maritime