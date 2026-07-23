Ultra Maritime Successfully Demonstrates Counter-Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Capability at U.S. Navy Lanternfish 2026 Exercise

KEYPORT, Wash., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major technological advancement for the protection of ports and critical infrastructure worldwide, Ultra Maritime successfully demonstrated a groundbreaking capability to detect and classify advanced unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) during the U.S. Navy's 2026 Lanternfish exercise. The demonstration showcased the company's Sea Spear deployable sonar solution operating in a realistic port protection scenario, enabling the U.S. Navy and industry to evaluate emerging undersea technologies under operational conditions.

The Ultra Maritime team with Sea Spear during the U.S. Navy's 2026 Lanternfish exercise.

During the exercise, Sea Spear consistently detected, tracked and classified medium- and large-diameter UUVs. The demonstration validated the systems' ability to provide persistent acoustic sensing while transmitting track data to undersea command centers worldwide. The exercise also marked a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Ultra Maritime and Anduril to accelerate the deployment of this transformative capability for covert anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and broader maritime defense missions.

Integrated with Anduril's Seabed Sentry, Sea Spear creates a distributed autonomous undersea network designed for scalable production and rapid deployment. The system can be clandestinely deployed from both manned and unmanned platforms, and provides persistent sensing in remote locations, maritime choke points and strategically important waterways. Depending on mission requirements, Sea Spear can be deployed as either a permanent installation or an attritable asset, offering a flexible, cost-effective approach to extending underwater awareness.

This demonstration builds on Ultra Maritime's investment in autonomous undersea sensing and validates the company's vision for scalable, distributed undersea surveillance. As undersea threats evolve and proliferate, Sea Spear provides U.S. and allied naval with a path to resilient networks of autonomous sensors across contested maritime environments.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime