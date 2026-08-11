Ultra Pure to Debut Sugar Brew™ at ADI Miami; Launches Dedicated Product Website at SugarBrew.com

Company to exhibit the new fermented cane base at the ADI Craft Spirits Conference August 18–19; new website is now live for distillers, formulators, and RTD brand owners.

DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Pure LLC, the largest family-owned supplier of bulk beverage alcohol in the U.S., today announced that its beverage sales team will exhibit Sugar Brew, the company's premium fermented sugar cane alcohol base for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails, at the ADI Craft Spirits Conference and Vendor Expo in Miami Beach, August 18–19, 2026. The company also announced that sugarbrew.com — a dedicated resource for distillers and RTD brand owners evaluating fermented cane bases — is now live.

The ADI Craft Spirits Conference is one of the largest craft distilling gatherings in the world, drawing thousands of distillers, brand owners, formulators, and vendors to the Miami Beach Convention Center each August. Ultra Pure will be at booth 431 for both days of the expo. Members of the beverage sales team will be on hand to discuss Sugar Brew and formulation partnerships, and to coordinate direct sample orders. Prospective customers can pre-schedule meetings by emailing [email protected].

Built as a working tool rather than a marketing brochure, sugarbrew.com gives beverage formulators, distilled spirits plants (DSPs), and RTD brand owners the technical information needed to specify Sugar Brew for a new product line. The site includes detailed product specifications, a side-by-side comparison of Sugar Brew against malt, wine, and distilled-spirit bases, six common RTD application formats, a five-step overview of the production process, a formulation FAQ, and one-click sample requests.

"ADI is where every serious American craft distiller is looking at what's next, and that's exactly the audience we built Sugar Brew for," said Jennifer Pond, VP of Beverage Sales at Ultra Pure. "The website gives them the specs, the tax classification, and the samples on demand. The show gives us a chance to sit down and talk about how it fits into their next product line."

Sugar Brew is available for order today from stock in 264-gallon totes, with tanker quantities available by special order. Product is shipped from Ultra Pure's Kentucky bonded facility under the company's supply partnership with West Cork Distillers of Ireland. Sample requests, quotes, and meeting requests are available at sugarbrew.com.

About Ultra Pure LLC

Ultra Pure LLC is the largest family-owned supplier of high-quality bulk alcohol to the beverage and industrial industries in the United States. With 20 years of family ownership and nine U.S. bonded distribution facilities, Ultra Pure serves more than 2600 customers with a catalog spanning aged bourbons and whiskies, gin, rum, cream liqueurs, grain neutral spirits, organic and sugar cane alcohol, and denatured alcohols. Learn more at bulkalcohol.com.

About West Cork Distillers

Founded in 2003 by three friends in Union Hall, West Cork, West Cork Distillers has grown into the largest independently owned distillery on the island of Ireland. The company operates from its Skibbereen, County Cork facility and is recognized internationally for its award-winning Irish whiskey portfolio and its commitment to quality production and sustainability. Learn more at westcorkirishwhiskey.com.

About the ADI Craft Spirits Conference

The American Distilling Institute (ADI) Craft Spirits Conference and Vendor Expo is the largest gathering of the U.S. craft distilling industry, held annually in a major U.S. city. The 2026 conference takes place August 18–19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Learn more at distilling.com.

SOURCE Ultra Pure, LLC