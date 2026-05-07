Ultra Pure, LLC Promotes Jennifer Pond to Vice President of Beverage Sales

DARIEN, Conn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Pure, LLC, a leading U.S. supplier of bulk alcohol and high-proof spirits, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Pond to Vice President of Beverage Sales. A dedicated member of the Ultra Pure team since 2015, Pond's promotion reflects her outstanding leadership, deep industry expertise, and consistent contributions to the company's growth in the beverage alcohol sector.

Jennifer began her career at Ultra Pure as part of the beverage sales team and steadily advanced into the role of Beverage Sales Manager, where she played a key role in expanding the company's footprint across the craft distillery and RTD (ready-to-drink) markets. Over the past decade, she has developed strong customer relationships, led strategic sales initiatives, and helped position Ultra Pure as a trusted partner to beverage producers nationwide.

In her new role as Vice President of Beverage Sales, Jennifer will oversee all beverage-related sales operations, focusing on continued expansion within the RTD category, private label development, and bulk spirits supply. She will also lead customer engagement strategies tied to Ultra Pure's expanding infrastructure, including its state-of-the-art Kentucky DSP facility, which features over 1 million gallons of storage capacity, blending capabilities, and dedicated resources for RTD ingredients such as sugar brew.

"Jennifer's promotion is incredibly well deserved," said Niels van der Kloot, President of Ultra Pure, LLC. "She has grown with the company over the past decade and understands our customers, our products, and our long-term vision better than anyone. As we continue to expand—particularly with the capabilities of our Kentucky facility—Jennifer's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our position in the beverage alcohol market."

This leadership transition follows a strategic shift within the organization, as Ultra Pure continues to align its team with long-term growth initiatives. With Pond at the helm of beverage sales, the company is well-positioned to further support both emerging and established brands with high-quality bulk alcohol solutions and supply chain efficiencies.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into this role," said Pond. "Ultra Pure has built something truly special, and I'm proud to have been part of that journey. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers and team to drive innovation and growth in the beverage space."

Ultra Pure remains committed to delivering consistency, flexibility, and innovation to its customers across the United States.

For more information about Ultra Pure and its full range of products and services, please visit www.bulkalcohol.com.

For more updates on Ultra Pure's roadmap, check out the company blog

https://bulkalcohol.com/alcohol-industry-updates/

About Ultra Pure, LLC

Established in 2006, Ultra Pure is situated in Darien, Connecticut and has established itself as the foremost supplier of bulk alcohol in the United States. The company specializes in providing premium quality bulk ethanol and high proof spirits catering to diverse applications and industries. The assortment of products offered by Ultra Pure encompasses Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and Unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol, and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure caters to a wide range of clients, including the craft distillery, food, and flavor industries.

Additional information is available on our website

https://bulkalcohol.com

Check out The Ultra Pure Corporate video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io1IAvHVQ_M

Check out the NPR planet Money Episode 826 "The Vodka Proof"

https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2018/02/23/588346329/episode-826-the-vodka-proof

SOURCE Ultra Pure, LLC