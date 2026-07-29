UMD Smith Redesigns MBA Programs, Reducing Degree Requirements to 48 Credits

COLLEGE PARK, Md., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business has strategically redesigned its Full-Time, Flex and Online MBA programs to deliver greater value, flexibility and relevance for today's professionals.

Beginning with the Fall 2026 cohort, degree requirements will be reduced from 54 credits to 48, providing a more efficient and cost-effective path to an MBA while preserving the academic rigor, immersive learning and leadership development that distinguish the Smith experience.

The redesigned curriculum reflects the evolving expectations of employers and the accelerating pace of technological change. By embedding AI fluency throughout the core curriculum and electives, Smith equips graduates with the strategic insight, analytical capabilities and adaptive leadership skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy.

"Today, professionals pursuing an MBA look at lasting value and return on their investment, while seeking flexibility," says Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana. "Employers require graduates who can lead through constant change. By reducing our MBA from 54 to 48 credits and redesigning the curriculum around AI fluency and the realities of uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, we're creating a future-focused MBA equipping graduates with the skills to lead confidently in a rapidly changing business landscape."

The Smith School's MBA programs continue to earn top national recognition, as reflected in U.S. News & World Report's most recent Best Graduate Schools rankings, including the Flex MBA's ranking as No. 1 in Maryland, No. 2 in the region and No. 11 nationally among public universities.

The school's new Baltimore Peninsula location further expands access for working professionals, offering a prime waterfront setting at Rye Street Market with state‑of‑the‑art classrooms and proximity to major employers and innovation hubs.

For more information, go to the Smith MBA Programs homepage.

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

Contact: Greg Muraski, [email protected]

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business