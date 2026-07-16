UMD Smith Relaunches Blockchain Business Accelerator and Imperative Course

COLLEGE PARK, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is relaunching two cornerstone initiatives designed to strengthen regional blockchain innovation and expand access to high‑quality blockchain education: the UMD Blockchain Business Accelerator and the Blockchain Business Imperative, a six‑week executive education certificate program in a fully asynchronous format.

The relaunch coincides with the July 13-17, 2026 Maryland Blockchain Week, with Smith School Clinical Professor Tej Anand a featured speaker as part of the Maryland Blockchain Bootcamp at Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Maryland.

The Accelerator and Imperative course—along with the growing Blockchain@UMD club—anchor the Smith School's expanding blockchain ecosystem, which supports entrepreneurs, business leaders, technologists and students seeking to build practical, responsible blockchain solutions.

Originally launched in 2022, the Blockchain Business Imperative equips learners with a foundational and applied understanding of blockchain technologies, including zero‑knowledge proofs, stablecoins, real‑world asset tokenization, and enterprise applications across finance, supply chains, healthcare, and AI‑enabled systems. The newly relaunched version is a self‑paced, asynchronous online program featuring recorded lectures, activities, and readings designed for working professionals. Participants typically spend 4–5 hours per week over six weeks and earn a UMD professional certificate.

Graduates of the Imperative course and entrepreneurs may apply to the UMD Blockchain Business Accelerator. This 60-day venture-building program helps founders develop prototypes, refine business models, and receive technical and entrepreneurial mentorship. Accelerator alumni have launched blockchain ventures and now return as mentors to support emerging entrepreneurs.

"I am excited to reinvigorate and relaunch the Blockchain Business Accelerator and the Blockchain Business Imperative," says Anand, academic director of Smith's MS in Information Systems & AI program as well as the Blockchain Business Imperative and Blockchain Business Accelerator. "Individuals from these programs have launched important businesses and are now paying it forward to mentor budding entrepreneurs. My presentation at the Maryland Blockchain Bootcamp reflected this same commitment by expanding financial and blockchain literacy among youth."

Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana says the relaunch reflects the school's commitment to shaping the next era of digital transformation. "Blockchain is evolving with applications spanning financial services, supply chains, healthcare, digital identity, and beyond. This presents an important opportunity for the Smith School to lead accelerating adoption through democratic governance frameworks. We are also exploring the meaningful integration of Blockchain and AI."

The Blockchain@UMD club further strengthens this ecosystem by offering students hands-on learning, project teams, industry engagement, and pathways into blockchain careers. Together, the Imperative course, Accelerator, and student club create a comprehensive pipeline for blockchain education, venture creation, and workforce development.

For more information, go to the Blockchain Business Imperative Course Listing or write to the Smith School's Executive Education office via [email protected].

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

Contact: Greg Muraski, [email protected]

SOURCE University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business