UNA-USA announces humanitarian leader and refugee advocate Faith Akovi Cooper as next Executive Director

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA), a movement of Americans dedicated to supporting the United Nations, has named Faith Akovi Cooper as its next Executive Director.

United Nations Association for the United States of America

Ms. Akovi Cooper brings more than two decades of experience to the role, advancing humanitarian assistance, international development, and global health programs across Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Most recently, she led the national community engagement strategy for the International Rescue Committee's Resettlement, Asylum and Integration unit bringing together diverse communities, partners and stakeholders throughout the U.S.

"I am honored to lead UNA-USA," Ms. Akovi Cooper said. "Building coalitions and working at the intersection of local and global issues has been my life's calling. To advocate for the UN, alongside UNA's dedicated members from coast to coast, is beyond thrilling."

Originally from Liberia, Ms. Akovi Cooper and her family narrowly escaped the Liberian civil war. They spent over two years in refugee camps across West Africa, where they experienced the lifesaving work of UN programs, funds and agencies firsthand. She resettled to the United States as a teenager and knew early on that she wanted to serve humanity.

"UNA-USA's mission is deeply personal to me. The UN helped my family survive, and the U.S. became our home where we recovered, integrated and rebuilt. Advocating for the UN here in the U.S. brings my life full circle," Ms. Akovi Cooper said.

Ms. Akovi Cooper was recently appointed Chair of the United States Refugee Advisory Board. She holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Foreign Languages with specialization in Spanish and Criminal Justice from Radford University, and a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Health Policy from George Mason University. Ms. Akovi Cooper is the mother of three daughters, and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Media Contact:

Carlos S. Saavedra

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SOURCE United Nations Foundation, Inc.