United Nations Foundation Mourns Passing of UN Foundation Founder and Chair Ted Turner

Ted Turner brought unparalleled audacity to the fight for a better world and pioneered a new era of global philanthropy

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United Nations Foundation is mourning the loss and honoring the life of UN Foundation Founder and Chairman Ted Turner, who passed away on May 6. In 1997, Turner pledged $1 billion and created the UN Foundation to support the United Nations and UN causes, at the time the largest individual philanthropic gift in history.

UN Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens said:

"The world has lost an unparalleled humanitarian, and many of us a mentor, friend, and personal hero. The entire United Nations Foundation family extends deepest condolences to Ted Turner's family and everyone whose life he touched.

"Ted was a giant, whose extraordinary achievements were only outmatched by his profound generosity and resolve to create a better world. A trailblazer in business, media, and philanthropy, he was a consummate bridgebuilder and tireless champion for our common humanity as well as our shared responsibility to steward our exquisite and fragile planet for the future.

"Ted was a visionary with an impatience for change. Even in face of headwinds, he believed that progress was always in reach and everyone had a role to play in bringing it about. His own life and work stand as a testament to the power of that idea.

"Ted was a legendary sailor, and if humanity was his north star, the United Nations – especially its values and purpose – was his compass. His faith that people could bridge divides, forge common purpose, and make heroic leaps together never wavered.

"We will always continue to answer the call of 'the real Captain Planet' and carry with us Ted's deep faith in the possibilities of a better world and an unwavering resolve to achieve it."

UN Foundation Co-Chair Sigrid Kaag said:

"Ted was not only a champion for global progress. He was also a visionary leader who fundamentally redefined philanthropy and the world of business, and that acumen was felt deeply throughout the UN's global community.

"For nearly three decades, Ted's optimism, courage, and innovation were at the heart of the UN Foundation's mission and will continue to be a guiding light in our work. Serving alongside him as Co-Chair of the UN Foundation's Board has been a profound privilege. His life of service has been a masterclass in resolute leadership, and we are infinitely better for his foresight and ingenuity.

"While we all feel his loss deeply, Ted's work for people, planet, and peace — and his unwavering belief in the promise of the UN — will be carried on by the countless number of people he inspired, and who are an enduring part of his legacy.

"We are honored to carry forward his torch."

About the United Nations Foundation

The UN Foundation is an independent charitable organization created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges, build initiatives across sectors to solve problems at scale, and drive global progress. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org.

SOURCE United Nations Foundation, Inc.