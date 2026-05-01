Unanet's AI Leadership Earn Two Prestigious 2026 American Business Awards®

AI-first culture and ProposalAI solution honored for driving measurable outcomes for GovCons and AEC firms

DULLES, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, has earned two honors in the 24th Annual American Business Awards® for its AI leadership. The company earned a Silver Stevie® Award for "An AI-based Culture of Innovation" and a Bronze Stevie® Award for "Best AI-Powered Product or Service" for its ProposalAI solution. The recognition reinforces Unanet's position as a category leader in AI-driven project business solutions, with the company's successful approach to embedding practical, secure and compliant AI into the core business workflows of its government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) customers.

"We're honored to be recognized for both our AI-first culture and the real-world impact it has on our customers," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "At Unanet, our focus has never been on adding AI for its own sake. It's about thoughtfully building intelligence and automations into the our customers' workflows. These awards reflect our team's ability to turn AI from a concept into meaningful outcomes for our customers every day."

Unlike generic AI tools, Unanet embeds AI directly into its industry-leading ERP and CRM platform that is purpose-built for complex, regulated environments where precision and accountability are critical. Recognizing the company's strong culture of AI adoption, training, and ethical innovation, the 2026 Stevie® Award judges highlighted Unanet's AI-first focus on transforming jobs to be done and redesigning workflows accordingly, powered by generative AI, agentic AI and automation. One successful execution of that vision was the development of ProposalAI, which modernizes the proposal process for customers by automating RFP analysis, accelerating content creation, and improving compliance and accuracy.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals and will be recognized at the organization's gala on June 9 in New York.

"We're proud to recognize the breadth and quality of achievements demonstrated by organizations and individuals honored in The 2026 American Business Awards," said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "This year's nominations reflect the many ways organizations across the United States are driving progress, from advancements in artificial intelligence to excellence in communications and beyond."

To learn more about Unanet's AI-first ERP, CRM, and growth solutions for GovCons and AECs, visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet