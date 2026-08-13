Unanimous AI Enables Multi-language Meetings at Global Scale

In a live demonstration of its new Hyperlingual™ technology, 114 people on five continents held a productive real-time conversation across seven different languages.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanimous AI, the world leader in hyper-communication, today unveiled Hyperlingual™, a powerful new capability for its popular Thinkscape® platform. For the first time ever, large networked teams of up to 250 people can hold thoughtful group discussions across any language with no translation delays and extremely low AI overhead.

114 participants spanned 5 continents, 7 languages, and 21 countries all in a single real-time conversation.

The magic comes from Unanimous' Hyperchat AI™ Engine. Used by large organizations ranging from the US Air Force to the Department of Energy, this patented technology empowers large enterprise teams, government agencies, civic communities, and social groups to discuss and debate issues in real time, supported by a swarm of AI agents that enhance problem solving, improve brainstorming, and enable more accurate forecasting (see explainer video).

With today's announcement, language is no longer a barrier. Hundreds of stakeholders can be invited to a multi-language, multi-national conversation with just a quick invitation link. In a recent live demo, 114 people spanning five continents and seven languages (Spanish, French, Italian, German, English, Portuguese, and Hindi) participated in a single lively global debate. Each participant experienced an ordinary conversation in their own language, and yet together they were able to discuss, debate, brainstorm, prioritize, and converge on thoughtful insights.

How it works

Hyperchat AI divides any large group into an interconnected network of small parallel discussions, each sized for thoughtful dialog. Specialized AI agents in each subgroup extract ideas, insights, and reasoning in real time and communicate those points to similar agents in other subgroups, which express them as natural dialogue. This weaves all the subgroups together into a single large conversation. Published studies show this speeds deliberation, increases collaboration, and amplifies group intelligence.

Hyperlingual technology extends this powerful communication architecture across any number of simultaneous languages. Because insights already travel efficiently between subgroups, language becomes a property of each participant's local conversation rather than a constraint on the global discussion. This means organizations can hold real-time discussions across diverse populations with everyone participating in their native tongue.

Built for organizations that cross borders

Global organizations have long defaulted to a single working language, which quietly excludes much of a worldwide workforce. Now, no matter where an issue occurs, all relevant perspectives can take part in solving the problem. For example, a manufacturer facing a supply disruption can convene 200 plant managers across 20 different countries in a single deliberation and solve an urgent problem, instead of cascading the question through 20 regional calls. Or an international body can hold a live debate among hundreds of citizens from a dozen member states rather than surveying each one separately. A city can consult its immigrant communities in the languages they actually speak. Market researchers can run one global study instead of a dozen that must be harmonized afterward.

"As a lifelong technologist, I've been involved in many important innovations over the years," said Dr Louis Rosenberg, CEO and Chief Scientist of Unanimous AI, "but watching over 100 people debate the same issue in seven different languages, in real time, and actually reach shared conclusions, was the moment I realized this was more than a new technology - it was a milestone in human communication. This changes what's possible for enterprise and civic applications."

What the group deliberated

For the first time ever, over 100 people were able to hold a real-time debate across seven languages, with participants spanning 21 countries on five continents. The group was asked to discuss a timely and heated issue – the expected impact of AI society – which was broken into two distinct questions:

First, with AI changing the job market, we asked what the best professions are for today's college students. Participants proposed and debated over 100 distinct careers and converged on "skilled trades" as their top choice, referencing vocations such as electricians and plumbers. This sentiment was widespread, resulting in statistically significant results (p<0.01). This was supported with thoughtful reasoning that hands-on work will survive in an AI-automated future.

Second, we asked what AI's net effect on society will be, from Strongly Negative to Strongly Positive. The global participants leaned mildly positive as a whole, but there were distinct differences between languages. For example, German speakers, as a group, had the most pessimistic view of AI's potential impact, while Hindi speakers were the most optimistic (p<0.001). Across languages, the leading concern about AI was not job loss but cognitive decline resulting from AI doing the thinking for humans.

"Global organizations have spent decades working around the language problem instead of solving it," said David Baltaxe, President and Chief Intelligence Officer of Unanimous AI. "Every day, valuable insights go unspoken because the person holding them lacks confidence in a second language. Our new Hyperlingual technology gives organizations access to that thinking."

Availability

Hyperlingual is available now in the Thinkscape® platform. Live multi-language conversations can be convened with up to 250 participants for enterprise, government, and research customers in any combination of languages.

About Unanimous AI

Unanimous AI develops innovative collaboration technologies that scale communication and amplify team intelligence. The company is the inventor of Swarm AI®, Hyperchat AI™, Hypervideo™, and Hyperlingual™ technologies and is the developer of the award-winning Swarm® and Thinkscape® platforms. For more information on Unanimous AI or its technology and platforms, visit Unanimous.ai.

Company Press Contact:

Sofia Spieler

315-395-1877

[email protected]

SOURCE Unanimous AI