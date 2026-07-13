Unanimous AI Awarded its 40th Patent in the Pursuit of Collective Superintelligence

Unlike other AI companies that work to replace people, Unanimous AI connects people, forming superintelligent systems that keep human knowledge, wisdom, values, and sensibilities inherent to every critical decision. Their mission – keep humans in the loop.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanimous AI today announced it has been awarded its 40th patent for technologies developed in pursuit of Collective Superintelligence. Unanimous AI's innovations enable networked human teams to communicate in real-time at unprecedented scale (a capability known as "hyper-communication") and to do so with optimized efficiency and amplified collective intelligence.

A timeline of innovations from Unanimous AI

The latest patent, US 12,675,772, titled "Scalable Methods and Systems for AI-Facilitated Video-Conferencing Among Large Conversational Human Groups," covers a transformative technology called Hypervideo AI that solves a fundamental problem in the fields of communication and enterprise collaboration – namely, that real-time meetings don't scale. Hypervideo technology enables groups of any size – from dozens to thousands – to engage in real-time conversations that are thoughtful and productive, and significantly amplify team intelligence (see short video).

Research shows that meetings in platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Meet are effective for groups up to about six participants, but that conversations degrade above that number and cease to be productive at around 10 people [1,2,3]. Considering that the average Fortune 1000 company has over 30,000 employees, this is a significant limitation. In addition, research in the field of Collective Intelligence shows that engaging the expertise and perspectives of large teams has significant benefits. Unanimous AI has addressed these issues by enabling real-time meetings at any scale. The result is smarter decisions, more accurate forecasts, and faster team alignment.

Unanimous AI's technologies have been validated by dozens of academic papers that show it enables networked teams to reach better decisions, more accurate forecasts, more insightful solutions, and engage in more creative brainstorms. In addition, studies show that participants feel more collaborative, feel more heard, and have more buy-in. In a 2024 study, Unanimous AI's Hyperchat AI™ technology was shown to significantly amplify the collective IQ of collaborating teams, enabling networked groups to score IQ = 128 (97th percentile) on standardized intelligence tests.

Enabling large networked teams to optimize deliberation and amplify group intelligence has a wide range of important applications in enterprise and government contexts. For example, Unanimous AI was recently awarded a contract from the U.S Air Force to integrate its core Hyperchat AI™ technology into Microsoft Teams, thereby enabling distributed Air Force stakeholders to collaborate more when making critical evaluations, assessments, and decisions.

To bring scalable meetings to organizations around the world, Unanimous AI recently deployed the world's first hyper-communication platform called Thinkscape®. It enables teams up to 250 people to hold thoughtful real-time conversations by text, voice, or video, and quickly converge on optimized solutions. From brainstorming and forecasting to prioritization and problem solving, Thinkscape is used by teams in large organizations ranging from the US Air Force to Fortune 500 companies.

To show the power of this technology, a demonstration was conducted for VentureBeat on July 4th in which 250 Americans were invited into Unanimous AI's Thinkscape platform and asked to debate America's most significant contributions to the world over the last 250 years. In less than twenty minutes, this large group brainstormed over 90 different ideas, debated their merits, prioritized their impact, and converged on the top three answers (see VentureBeat for results).

Unanimous AI was founded in 2014 with a unique goal: to develop a safer pathway to superintelligence that keeps humans in the loop. As explained by company founder, Dr. Louis Rosenberg, in his popular 2017 TED talk, "New Hope for Humans in an AI World" – artificial superintelligence poses great risk for humanity. A safer path is "Collective Superintelligence" in which humans are empowered to deliberate together at unlimited scale, and do so in collaboration with AI agents, creating a hybrid superintelligence in which human wisdom, values, interests, and sensibilities remain central to decision-making.

"While most AI companies focus on replacing human abilities, we've spent the last decade working to harness and amplify the insights of human groups in pursuit of Collective Superintelligence. Our goal is to make sure that human values, wisdom, sensibilities, and interests remain central to organizational decision-making at all levels" says Dr Louis Rosenberg, CEO and Chief Scientist of Unanimous AI.

For more details on the technology of Collective Superintelligence, please visit www.unanimous.ai.

Key Takeaways:

Unanimous AI was awarded its 40th patent for technologies related to Collective Superintelligence, a humans-first approach to AI that connects large human teams and amplifies their collective intelligence.

The company recently launched a commercial platform called Thinkscape that enables large enterprise teams (up to 250 people) to hold productive real-time meetings. Research shows that Thinkscape enables large teams to make significantly more accurate and efficient decisions, assessments, and forecasts.

Unanimous AI was recently awarded a contract from the US Air Force to incorporate its AI technologies into Microsoft Teams, thereby enabling large-scale deliberations through the popular Teams platform.

About Unanimous AI:

Unanimous AI builds hyper-communication technologies that make human groups significantly smarter. The company is the creator of Swarm AI®, Hyperchat AI™ and Hypervideo AI™ technologies as well the Swarm® and Thinkscape® collaboration platforms. For more information on Unanimous AI's technology, platforms, and the pursuit of Collective Superintelligence, visit Unanimous.ai.

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SOURCE Unanimous AI