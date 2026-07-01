Uncrustables® Sandwiches Are Now Fridge Friendly Nationwide: Buy Them Frozen. Store Them Your Way -- In Your Fridge or Freezer at Home

Fridge friendly means that while Uncrustables will continue to be sold in the freezer aisle, fans can now enjoy them straight from their fridge at home with no waiting time required, or store them in the freezer, offering convenience.

"Our fans have been clear: they want Uncrustables ready whenever they are," said Jess Fair, Vice President, Marketing at The J.M. Smucker Co. "Making our full lineup fridge friendly gives consumers the opportunity to store Uncrustables in their refrigerator at home after purchase, which means less waiting and more enjoying. You can skip the wait and get straight to the good part: the one and only Uncrustables sandwich you love, ready when you are."

What's Changed

Not the sandwich, just the wait. Uncrustables are still found in the freezer aisle and are made with the same Unbeatably Soft Bread baked without artificial preservatives and the same classic flavors and taste that fans expect. The difference? More flexibility and more choice at home. You don't have to plan ahead anymore.

Fans can now choose what works best for them: store Uncrustables in their fridge at home for up to five days for immediate enjoyment, or keep them frozen for longer-term storage, just like always. Enjoy the same great taste and texture, whether stored in the fridge or freezer.

Why Fans Are Excited

Fridge friendly Uncrustables make it easier to enjoy your favorite sandwich in the moments that matter — whether you need a quick breakfast before heading out, a last-minute lunchbox addition, or a snack in-between meetings. You have choice and flexibility to enjoy an Uncrustables sandwich on your schedule — whether you grab it from the fridge with no wait needed or pull it from the freezer to thaw for later.

Where to Find Them

Uncrustables sandwiches are available at retailers nationwide. Uncrustables are still located in the freezer aisle.

What does "fridge friendly" mean?

Fridge friendly Uncrustables sandwiches give consumers the flexibility to store their Uncrustables sandwiches wherever it works best for them — put them in the fridge so they're ready to eat when you want them or store them in the freezer for longer.

Where can I find Uncrustables in the store?

Uncrustables sandwiches will continue to be sold in the freezer aisle.

Do I have to keep them frozen until I eat them?

No. After purchase, you can refrigerate them for up to five days or keep them frozen — whichever fits your routine. Always follow the storage instructions on packaging.

Will the taste or texture of Uncrustables change if I eat one straight from the fridge?

No. Fridge friendly Uncrustables will retain Uncrustables sandwiches' Unbeatably Soft Bread and classic flavors. Our Unbeatably Soft Bread is baked daily in U.S. bakeries and frozen on site for freshness.

How long can I refrigerate Uncrustables once I bring them home?

Uncrustables sandwiches will keep fresh in the fridge for up to five days, making it easier to enjoy at a moment's notice.

Can I still buy Uncrustables frozen and freeze them at home?

Yes. Uncrustables sandwiches will be sold in the freezer aisle and can still be kept frozen at home if you prefer.

Why is Uncrustables making this change?

The brand is responding to consumer demand for greater convenience: removing wait time makes it easier for fans to enjoy immediately.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

Media Contact:

Sarah Pryor

[email protected]

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.