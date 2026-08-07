UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2027 RESULTS; MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR PROFITABILITY OUTLOOK WHILE UPDATING REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

BALTIMORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, which ended June 30, 2026. Results are reported in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"). References to "constant currency" and "adjusted" results are non-GAAP financial measures; reconciliations are provided below.

"As we navigate a challenging consumer demand environment, we continue to make progress in building a more focused Under Armour, despite updating our full-year revenue outlook," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "By simplifying the business, we are operating with greater discipline and better positioned to protect profitability, while still investing in a sharper product portfolio through clearer storytelling with the goal of driving a more premium Under Armour that will consistently earn demand at full price."

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Review

Revenue decreased 3 percent to $1.1 billion (down 4 percent constant currency). North America revenue declined 9 percent to $610 million, while international revenue increased 5 percent to $490 million (up 2 percent constant currency). Within international markets, EMEA revenue increased 12 percent (up 10 percent constant currency), Asia-Pacific decreased 7 percent (down 10 percent constant currency), and Latin America increased 8 percent (up 1 percent constant currency). Wholesale revenue decreased 2 percent to $638 million and direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue decreased 6 percent to $437 million. Within DTC, owned-and-operated store revenue declined 3 percent, and eCommerce revenue decreased 12 percent, representing 29 percent of total DTC revenue for the quarter. By category, apparel revenue decreased 2 percent to $734 million, footwear revenue declined 8 percent to $245 million, and accessories revenue decreased 4 percent to $96 million.

decreased 3 percent to $1.1 billion (down 4 percent constant currency). Gross margin increased 590 basis points to 54.1 percent, primarily due to refunds received associated with the recovery of International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff costs expensed in fiscal 2026. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, unfavorable regional and channel mix, and pricing headwinds.

increased 590 basis points to 54.1 percent, primarily due to refunds received associated with the recovery of International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff costs expensed in fiscal 2026. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, unfavorable regional and channel mix, and pricing headwinds. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 2 percent to $543 million, primarily due to targeted investments to strengthen the brand as well as continued disciplined operating expense management. Excluding $2 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, adjusted SG&A increased 4 percent to $541 million.

expenses increased 2 percent to $543 million, primarily due to targeted investments to strengthen the brand as well as continued disciplined operating expense management. Excluding $2 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, increased 4 percent to $541 million. Restructuring charges totaled $4 million.

totaled $4 million. Operating income was $47 million. Excluding transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $52 million.

was $47 million. Excluding transformation and restructuring charges, was $52 million. Net income was $1 million. Adjusted net income was $21 million, which excludes transformation and restructuring charges.

was $1 million. was $21 million, which excludes transformation and restructuring charges. Diluted earnings per share was $0.00; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.05.

was $0.00; was $0.05. Inventory decreased 3 percent to $1.1 billion.

decreased 3 percent to $1.1 billion. Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $396 million at quarter-end and $200 million of borrowings were outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility. On June 15 upon maturity, funds from the company's restricted investments were used to settle all remaining principal and interest payments to holders of the Senior Notes due 2026, which, as previously disclosed, were satisfied and discharged during fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In the first quarter, the company recorded $4 million in restructuring charges and $2 million in transformation-related SG&A expenses, for a total of $6 million under its Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan. To date, the company has incurred $266 million in total restructuring and transformation costs, including $116 million in cash and $150 million in non-cash charges. Total program costs under the plan are anticipated to be approximately $305 million. The company expects the plan to be substantially complete by December 31, 2026.

Updated Fiscal 2027 Outlook

The company has updated its fiscal 2027 outlook. Compared with fiscal 2026, key highlights of the company's outlook include:

Revenue is now expected to decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate compared with the prior outlook of a slight decline. The revised outlook is driven by softer demand, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific. The company remains focused on balancing near-term revenue opportunities with actions that strengthen long-term brand health, including disciplined marketplace management and protection of full-price selling. The updated outlook incorporates a mid-single-digit percent decline in North America (prior low-single-digit decline), and low-single-digit declines in both Asia-Pacific (prior low-single-digit increase) and EMEA (prior low-single-digit increase).

is now expected to decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate compared with the prior outlook of a slight decline. The revised outlook is driven by softer demand, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific. The company remains focused on balancing near-term revenue opportunities with actions that strengthen long-term brand health, including disciplined marketplace management and protection of full-price selling. The updated outlook incorporates a mid-single-digit percent decline in North America (prior low-single-digit decline), and low-single-digit declines in both Asia-Pacific (prior low-single-digit increase) and EMEA (prior low-single-digit increase). Gross Margin is still expected to increase 220 to 270 basis points versus the prior year's gross margin. Approximately 150 basis points of this improvement is due to the recovery of IEEPA-related tariff costs expensed in fiscal 2026 realized in the first quarter. Excluding this benefit, the company continues to expect gross margin expansion driven by pricing actions, lower discounting, and a more favorable channel mix, partially offset by supply chain headwinds related to the conflict in the Middle East and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

is still expected to increase 220 to 270 basis points versus the prior year's gross margin. Approximately 150 basis points of this improvement is due to the recovery of IEEPA-related tariff costs expensed in fiscal 2026 realized in the first quarter. Excluding this benefit, the company continues to expect gross margin expansion driven by pricing actions, lower discounting, and a more favorable channel mix, partially offset by supply chain headwinds related to the conflict in the Middle East and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. SG&A expense, including transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, is now expected to decrease at a high-single-digit rate versus the prior expectation for a low-single-digit decline. Excluding transformation expenses, Adjusted SG&A is now expected to decrease at a low-single-digit rate (prior low-single-digit rate increase). The updated outlook reflects actions to align operating expenses with the current demand environment while continuing to prioritize the company's highest-return strategic investments.

expense, including transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, is now expected to decrease at a high-single-digit rate versus the prior expectation for a low-single-digit decline. Excluding transformation expenses, is now expected to decrease at a low-single-digit rate (prior low-single-digit rate increase). The updated outlook reflects actions to align operating expenses with the current demand environment while continuing to prioritize the company's highest-return strategic investments. Operating Income is still expected to be in the range of $96 million to $116 million. Excluding expected transformation expenses and restructuring charges, Adjusted Operating Income is still expected to be $140 million to $160 million. To achieve this, the company expects to substantially offset the impact of lower revenue through disciplined expense management and a more agile and disciplined operating model while continuing to invest in the areas most critical to strengthening the brand. This outlook includes an approximate $70 million benefit from the realization of refunds from prior-year IEEPA tariff expenses and approximately $35 million in headwinds related to the conflict in the Middle East.

is still expected to be in the range of $96 million to $116 million. Excluding expected transformation expenses and restructuring charges, is still expected to be $140 million to $160 million. To achieve this, the company expects to substantially offset the impact of lower revenue through disciplined expense management and a more agile and disciplined operating model while continuing to invest in the areas most critical to strengthening the brand. This outlook includes an approximate $70 million benefit from the realization of refunds from prior-year IEEPA tariff expenses and approximately $35 million in headwinds related to the conflict in the Middle East. Diluted Loss Per Share is now expected to range from $0.01 to $0.05 versus the prior expectation of breakeven to a loss per share of $0.04. Excluding anticipated transformation expenses and restructuring charges, the expectation for Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share remains $0.08 to $0.12.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its first-quarter fiscal 2027 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will stream live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses "constant currency" and "adjusted" results, as well as the company's "adjusted" forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company's operational results across periods, as it provides clearer insight into underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Constant currency financial data removes fluctuations caused by foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company's litigation reserve expense (and related insurance recoveries) and the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects, as well as the valuation allowance against its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Management states that these adjustments are not essential to the company's core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., based in Baltimore, Maryland, is a global performance brand committed to empowering athletes everywhere. Since 1996, the company has advanced how athletes train, compete, and recover through innovative apparel, footwear, and accessories. In partnership with elite athletes and game changers, Under Armour is shaping the future of sport and inspiring those who strive for more. Learn more at https://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans, strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, future financial condition or results of operations, growth prospects and strategies, potential restructuring efforts (including the scope, anticipated charges and costs, the timing of these measures, and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives), expectations related to promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, foreign currency effects, the impact of global economic conditions (including changes in trade policy and inflation) on our results of operations, liquidity and use of capital resources, expectations related to tariffs, the development and introduction of new products, the execution of marketing strategies, benefits from significant investments, and impacts from litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain. We cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions (such as rising inflation and potential impacts of changes and uncertainties related to government fiscal, monetary, tax and trade policies) that could influence overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts, public health events, and the effects of changes in the global trade environment, such as the imposition of new tariffs and countermeasures thereto, on our profitability; increased competition that may cause us to lose market share, lower product prices, or significantly increase marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes in the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative products and engage our consumers; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and preferences and consumer demand for our products and to effectively manage our inventory; our ability to successfully execute any restructuring plans and achieve expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers, or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to successfully manage or achieve expected outcomes from significant transactions and investments; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation, or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

% of Net

Revenues

2025

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,097,927

100.0 %

$ 1,134,068

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 504,095

45.9 %

587,572

51.8 % Gross profit 593,832

54.1 %

546,496

48.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 543,085

49.5 %

530,345

46.8 % Restructuring charges 4,008

0.4 %

12,828

1.1 % Income (loss) from operations 46,739

4.3 %

3,323

0.3 % Interest income (expense), net (10,645)

(1.0) %

(4,051)

(0.4) % Other income (expense), net (7,013)

(0.6) %

(4,695)

(0.4) % Income (loss) before income taxes 29,081

2.6 %

(5,423)

(0.5) % Income tax expense (benefit) 28,314

2.6 %

(2,658)

(0.2) % Income (loss) from equity method investments (222)

— %

153

— % Net income (loss) $ 545

— %

$ (2,612)

(0.2) %















Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock $ 0.00





$ (0.01)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock $ 0.00





$ (0.01)



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock













Basic 427,769





427,116



Diluted 431,937





427,116





UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change North America $ 609,777

$ 670,319

(9.0) % EMEA 278,680

248,607

12.1 % Asia-Pacific 152,586

163,386

(6.6) % Latin America 58,754

54,575

7.7 % Corporate Other (1) (1,870)

(2,819)

NM Total net revenues $ 1,097,927

$ 1,134,068

(3.2) %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change Wholesale $ 638,468

$ 649,050

(1.6) % Direct-to-consumer 436,523

463,475

(5.8) % Net sales 1,074,991

1,112,525

(3.4) % License revenues 24,806

24,362

1.8 % Corporate Other (1) (1,870)

(2,819)

NM Total net revenues $ 1,097,927

$ 1,134,068

(3.2) %

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change Apparel $ 734,035

$ 746,592

(1.7) % Footwear 245,262

265,855

(7.7) % Accessories 95,694

100,078

(4.4) % Net sales 1,074,991

1,112,525

(3.4) % Licensing revenues 24,806

24,362

1.8 % Corporate Other (1) (1,870)

(2,819)

NM Total net revenues $ 1,097,927

$ 1,134,068

(3.2) %

(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. The percentage change for Corporate Other is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM).

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

% of Net

Revenues(1)

2025

% of Net

Revenues(1) North America $ 170,941

28.0 %

$ 121,437

18.1 % EMEA 28,176

10.1 %

39,643

15.9 % Asia-Pacific 12,526

8.2 %

14,703

9.0 % Latin America 8,964

15.3 %

6,606

12.1 % Corporate Other (2) (173,868)

NM

(179,066)

NM Income (loss) from operations $ 46,739

4.3 %

$ 3,323

0.3 %

(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM). (2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company's central supporting functions.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)





June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 395,981

$ 309,168 Accounts receivable, net

646,122

681,861 Inventories

1,109,250

914,751 Restricted investments

—

605,396 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

217,818

207,507 Total current assets

2,369,171

2,718,683 Property and equipment, net

584,982

598,953 Operating lease right-of-use assets

478,579

429,622 Goodwill

493,331

492,768 Intangible assets, net

4,559

4,471 Deferred income taxes

55,233

52,282 Other long-term assets

112,232

118,915 Total assets

$ 4,098,087

$ 4,415,694 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —

$ 599,835 Accounts payable

668,976

420,077 Accrued expenses

310,146

331,391 Customer refund liabilities

109,582

126,097 Operating lease liabilities

152,643

153,050 Other current liabilities

67,232

46,336 Total current liabilities

1,308,579

1,676,786 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

591,158

590,609 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

632,276

596,139 Other long-term liabilities

137,958

137,800 Total liabilities

2,669,971

3,001,334 Total stockholders' equity

1,428,116

1,414,360 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,098,087

$ 4,415,694

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 545

$ (2,612) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 25,418

28,981 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 2,022

(2,273) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 81

3,556 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges (recoveries) (1,731)

7,698 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 714

603 Stock-based compensation 11,310

12,219 Deferred income taxes (3,268)

(28,978) Changes in reserves and allowances 2,576

3,952 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 36,455

50,885 Inventories (193,531)

(196,568) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,524)

(11,990) Other long-term assets (44,812)

9,818 Accounts payable 243,397

213,712 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,545

(51,373) Customer refund liabilities (16,249)

(5,180) Income taxes payable and receivable 24,189

16,402 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 109,137

48,852 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (14,600)

(35,362) Proceeds from restricted investment to settle satisfied and discharged debt 600,000

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 585,400

(35,362) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility 25,000

400,000 Repayment of long-term debt and revolving credit facility (25,000)

— Settlement of satisfied and discharged debt (600,000)

— Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (7,483)

(7,485) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 419

552 Payments of debt financing costs —

(5,764) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (607,064)

387,303 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (634)

9,314 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 86,839

410,107 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 312,061

515,051 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 398,900

$ 925,158

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited) The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to constant currency net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



CONSTANT CURRENCY NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Total Net Revenue

Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (3.2) % Foreign exchange impact (1.2) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (4.4) %



North America

Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (9.0) % Foreign exchange impact (0.1) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (9.1) %



EMEA

Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 12.1 % Foreign exchange impact (1.8) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 10.3 %



Asia-Pacific

Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (6.6) % Foreign exchange impact (2.9) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (9.5) %



Latin America

Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 7.7 % Foreign exchange impact (7.0) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 0.7 %



Total International

Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 5.0 % Foreign exchange impact (2.8) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 2.2 %

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands) The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 543,085

$ 530,345 Add: impact of restructuring-related transformation expenses (1,643)

(8,259) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 541,442

$ 522,086

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 46,739

$ 3,323 Add: impact of restructuring charges 4,008

12,828 Add: impact of restructuring-related transformation expenses 1,643

8,259 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 52,390

$ 24,410

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 GAAP net income (loss) $ 545

$ (2,612) Add: impact of restructuring charges 4,008

12,828 Add: impact of restructuring-related transformation expenses 1,643

8,259 Add: impact of provision for income taxes 14,797

(9,907) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,993

$ 8,568

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00

$ (0.01) Add: impact of restructuring charges 0.01

0.03 Add: impact of restructuring-related transformation expenses 0.00

0.02 Add: impact of provision for income taxes 0.04

(0.02) Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05

$ 0.02

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. OUTLOOK FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2027 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile the company's outlook for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2027, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ending

September 30, 2026

Year Ending

March 31, 2027



Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate

Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (11)

$ (1)

$ 96

$ 116 Add: impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

21

21

44

44 Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$ 10

$ 20

$ 140

$ 160

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ending

September 30, 2026

Year Ending

March 31, 2027



Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate

Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.01) Add: impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

0.05

0.05

0.10

0.10 Add: impact of provision for income taxes

(0.02)

(0.03)

0.03

0.03 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.08

$ 0.12

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Factory House

184

179 Brand House

12

16 North America total doors

196

195









Factory House

189

177 Brand House

53

70 International total doors

242

247









Factory House

373

356 Brand House

65

86 Total doors

438

442

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.