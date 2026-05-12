UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2026 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL FISCAL 2027 OUTLOOK

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2026, which ended March 31, 2026. Results are reported in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"). References to "constant currency" and "adjusted" results are non-GAAP financial measures; reconciliations are provided below.

"Our fiscal 2026 performance reflects the ongoing intentional steps we're taking to reset the business and restore the discipline required to operate as a best-in-class brand," said Kevin Plank, President and CEO of Under Armour. "Over the past two years, we've addressed structural and macro challenges head-on while elevating our product strategy. We're streamlining our operating model and increasing accountability in execution, driving a more controlled and predictable business."

Plank continued, "As our topline stabilizes in fiscal 2027, we are applying the same rigor that is strengthening our product engine to our storytelling capabilities. Building world-class, modern marketing excellence is now our highest priority that we believe will accelerate consumer demand and help reshape Under Armour's profit profile."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review

Revenue decreased 1 percent to $1.2 billion (down 4 percent constant currency). North America revenue declined 7 percent to $641 million, while international revenue increased 10 percent to $539 million (up 3 percent constant currency). Within international markets, EMEA revenue increased 7 percent (down 1 percent constant currency), Asia-Pacific increased 13 percent (up 8 percent constant currency), and Latin America increased 22 percent (up 8 percent constant currency). Wholesale revenue decreased 3 percent to $748 million and direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue increased 5 percent to $406 million. Within DTC, owned-and-operated store revenue grew 8 percent, and eCommerce revenue was flat, representing 35 percent of total DTC revenue for the quarter. By category, apparel revenue was flat at $778 million, footwear was flat at $282 million, and accessories grew 2 percent to $94 million.

decreased 1 percent to $1.2 billion (down 4 percent constant currency). Gross margin declined 470 basis points to 42.0 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs, as well as higher product costs, pricing headwinds, and unfavorable regional mix, partially offset by foreign exchange gains and favorable channel mix. Excluding restructuring impacts, adjusted gross margin declined 360 basis points to 43.1 percent.

declined 470 basis points to 42.0 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs, as well as higher product costs, pricing headwinds, and unfavorable regional mix, partially offset by foreign exchange gains and favorable channel mix. Excluding restructuring impacts, declined 360 basis points to 43.1 percent. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 15 percent to $518 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half, along with lower incentive compensation and overall expense management. Excluding $15 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, adjusted SG&A declined 14 percent to $503 million.

expenses decreased 15 percent to $518 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing spend due to timing shifts, with most prior-year spending occurring in the second half, along with lower incentive compensation and overall expense management. Excluding $15 million in transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, declined 14 percent to $503 million. Restructuring charges totaled $8 million.

totaled $8 million. Operating loss was $34 million. Excluding transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $3 million.

was $34 million. Excluding transformation and restructuring charges, was $3 million. Net loss was $43 million. Adjusted net loss was $11 million, which excludes transformation and restructuring charges.

was $43 million. was $11 million, which excludes transformation and restructuring charges. Diluted loss per share was $0.10; adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.03.

was $0.10; was $0.03. Inventory decreased 3 percent to $915 million.

decreased 3 percent to $915 million. Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $309 million at quarter-end. The company also held $605 million in restricted investments designated for the repayment of its senior notes due in June 2026. At quarter-end, $200 million of borrowings were outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Review

Revenue decreased 4 percent to $5.0 billion (down 5 percent constant currency). North America revenue decreased by 8 percent to $2.9 billion, while international revenue grew by 4 percent to $2.1 billion (flat constant currency). Within the international business, revenue increased 9 percent in EMEA (up 3 percent constant currency), declined by 5 percent in Asia-Pacific (down 6 percent constant currency), and increased 9 percent in Latin America (up 6 percent constant currency). Wholesale revenue decreased 5 percent to $2.8 billion, and DTC revenue declined 2 percent to $2.1 billion. Revenue from owned and operated stores increased 1 percent, while eCommerce revenue decreased 7 percent, and accounted for 33 percent of the total DTC business for the year. Apparel revenue decreased 2 percent to $3.4 billion; footwear revenue declined 11 percent to $1.1 billion, and accessories revenue increased 1 percent to $414 million.

decreased 4 percent to $5.0 billion (down 5 percent constant currency). Gross margin decreased 240 basis points to 45.5 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs, with smaller headwinds from pricing, higher product costs, and unfavorable channel and regional mix, partially offset by positive foreign currency impacts and favorable product mix. Excluding restructuring impacts, adjusted gross margin declined 220 basis points to 45.7 percent.

decreased 240 basis points to 45.5 percent, primarily due to higher tariffs, with smaller headwinds from pricing, higher product costs, and unfavorable channel and regional mix, partially offset by positive foreign currency impacts and favorable product mix. Excluding restructuring impacts, declined 220 basis points to 45.7 percent. SG&A expenses declined 12 percent to $2.3 billion. Adjusted SG&A expenses decreased 5 percent to $2.2 billion, which excludes $99 million in litigation reserve expense and approximately $31 million in transformation costs related to our Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan.

expenses declined 12 percent to $2.3 billion. expenses decreased 5 percent to $2.2 billion, which excludes $99 million in litigation reserve expense and approximately $31 million in transformation costs related to our Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan. Restructuring charges were $128 million.

were $128 million. Operating loss was $163 million. Excluding the company's litigation reserve expense, transformation expenses, and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $107 million.

was $163 million. Excluding the company's litigation reserve expense, transformation expenses, and restructuring charges, was $107 million. Net loss was $496 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Adjusted net income was $50 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance.

was $496 million, which included a $247 million valuation allowance on its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. was $50 million, which excludes the litigation reserve expense, transformation and restructuring charges, and the valuation allowance. Diluted loss per share was $1.16. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.12.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In the fourth quarter, the company recorded $8 million in restructuring charges, $13 million of restructuring in cost of goods sold, and $15 million in transformation-related SG&A expenses, for a total of $36 million under its Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan. To date, the company has incurred $261 million in total restructuring and transformation costs, slightly above its previous expectation of $255 million, including $109 million in cash and $152 million in non-cash charges. Following a comprehensive review, the company is initiating a targeted extension of the plan, bringing total program costs to approximately $305 million. The company expects the plan to be substantially complete by December 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Compared with fiscal 2026, key highlights of the company's fiscal 2027 outlook include:

Revenue is expected to decline slightly year over year, with a low single-digit decrease in North America partially offset by low single-digit growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

is expected to decline slightly year over year, with a low single-digit decrease in North America partially offset by low single-digit growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Gross Margin is expected to increase 220 to 270 basis points versus last year's gross margin. Approximately 150 basis points of this improvement is driven by an assumed reversal of International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff costs expensed in fiscal 2026. Excluding this benefit, gross margin improvement reflects pricing actions and a more favorable channel mix, partially offset by higher tariff rates currently in place, along with supply chain headwinds related to the Middle East conflict.

is expected to increase 220 to 270 basis points versus last year's gross margin. Approximately 150 basis points of this improvement is driven by an assumed reversal of International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff costs expensed in fiscal 2026. Excluding this benefit, gross margin improvement reflects pricing actions and a more favorable channel mix, partially offset by higher tariff rates currently in place, along with supply chain headwinds related to the Middle East conflict. Including the additional transformation expenses related to the Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, SG&A expenses are expected to decrease at a low single-digit rate. Excluding the transformation expenses, adjusted SG&A is expected to increase at a low single-digit rate. This increase reflects normalization of reduced prior year incentive compensation and benefit costs as part of the company's tariff mitigation strategy, as well as incremental marketing investment to strengthen the brand as the business stabilizes, while maintaining disciplined cost control.

expenses are expected to decrease at a low single-digit rate. Excluding the transformation expenses, is expected to increase at a low single-digit rate. This increase reflects normalization of reduced prior year incentive compensation and benefit costs as part of the company's tariff mitigation strategy, as well as incremental marketing investment to strengthen the brand as the business stabilizes, while maintaining disciplined cost control. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $96 million to $116 million. Excluding expected transformation expenses and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is anticipated to be $140 million to $160 million. This adjusted operating income includes an approximate $70 million benefit from the assumption that refunds from prior year IEEPA tariff expenses are realized, approximately $35 million of headwinds from the conflict in the Middle East, and approximately $30 million of incremental marketing investments.

is expected to be in the range of $96 million to $116 million. Excluding expected transformation expenses and restructuring charges, is anticipated to be $140 million to $160 million. This adjusted operating income includes an approximate $70 million benefit from the assumption that refunds from prior year IEEPA tariff expenses are realized, approximately $35 million of headwinds from the conflict in the Middle East, and approximately $30 million of incremental marketing investments. Diluted loss per share is expected to range from breakeven to $0.04. Excluding anticipated transformation expenses and restructuring charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range from $0.08 to $0.12, reflecting continued investment and external cost pressures, partially offset by the benefit of tariff-related refunds. This also incorporates an anticipated effective tax rate considerably higher than the prior year, due to unfavorable regional mix and profitability.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will stream live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses "constant currency" and "adjusted" results, as well as the company's "adjusted" forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company's operational results across periods, as it provides clearer insight into underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Constant currency financial data removes fluctuations caused by foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company's litigation reserve expense (and related insurance recoveries) and the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects, as well as the valuation allowance against its U.S. federal deferred tax assets. Management states that these adjustments are not essential to the company's core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., based in Baltimore, Maryland, is a global performance brand committed to empowering athletes everywhere. Since 1996, the company has advanced how athletes train, compete, and recover through innovative apparel, footwear, and accessories. In partnership with elite athletes and game changers, Under Armour is shaping the future of sport and inspiring those who strive for more. Learn more at http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans, strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, future financial condition or results of operations, growth prospects and strategies, potential restructuring efforts (including the scope, anticipated charges and costs, the timing of these measures, and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives), expectations related to promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, foreign currency effects, the impact of global economic conditions (including changes in trade policy and inflation) on our results of operations, liquidity and use of capital resources, expectations related to tariffs, the development and introduction of new products, the execution of marketing strategies, benefits from significant investments, and impacts from litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain. We cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions (such as rising inflation and potential impacts of changes and uncertainties related to government fiscal, monetary, tax and trade policies) that could influence overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; public health events, and the effects of changes in the global trade environment, such as the imposition of new tariffs and countermeasures thereto, on our profitability; increased competition that may cause us to lose market share, lower product prices, or significantly increase marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes in the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative products and engage our consumers; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and preferences and consumer demand for our products and to effectively manage our inventory; our ability to successfully execute any restructuring plans and achieve expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers, or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to successfully manage or achieve expected outcomes from significant transactions and investments; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation, or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

% of Net

Revenues

2025

% of Net

Revenues

2026

% of Net

Revenues

2025

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,171,161

100.0 %

$ 1,180,583

100.0 %

$ 4,966,370

100.0 %

$ 5,164,310

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 679,123

58.0 %

629,801

53.3 %

2,707,512

54.5 %

2,689,566

52.1 % Gross profit 492,038

42.0 %

550,782

46.7 %

2,258,858

45.5 %

2,474,744

47.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 517,734

44.2 %

607,133

51.4 %

2,294,251

46.2 %

2,601,991

50.4 % Restructuring charges 8,005

0.7 %

15,726

1.3 %

127,719

2.6 %

57,969

1.1 % Income (loss) from operations (33,701)

(2.9) %

(72,077)

(6.1) %

(163,112)

(3.3) %

(185,216)

(3.6) % Interest income (expense), net (8,740)

(0.7) %

(3,321)

(0.3) %

(30,288)

(0.6) %

(6,115)

(0.1) % Other income (expense), net (55)

— %

(4,718)

(0.4) %

(7,276)

(0.1) %

(13,431)

(0.3) % Income (loss) before income taxes (42,496)

(3.6) %

(80,116)

(6.8) %

(200,676)

(4.0) %

(204,762)

(4.0) % Income tax expense (benefit) 866

0.1 %

(12,198)

(1.0) %

294,752

5.9 %

(2,890)

(0.1) % Income (loss) from equity method investments (28)

— %

461

— %

(215)

— %

605

— % Net income (loss) $ (43,390)

(3.7) %

$ (67,457)

(5.7) %

$ (495,643)

(10.0) %

$ (201,267)

(3.9) %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C

common stock $ (0.10)





$ (0.16)





$ (1.16)





$ (0.47)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C

common stock $ (0.10)





$ (0.16)





$ (1.16)





$ (0.47)



Weighted average common shares outstanding

Class A, B and C common stock





























Basic 425,983





429,292





426,575





432,245



Diluted 425,983





429,292





426,575





432,245





UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)



NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change North America $ 640,873

$ 689,399

(7.0) %

$ 2,859,420

$ 3,105,624

(7.9) % EMEA 298,473

278,618

7.1 %

1,180,510

1,086,578

8.6 % Asia-Pacific 185,688

164,828

12.7 %

719,134

755,437

(4.8) % Latin America 55,199

45,087

22.4 %

234,191

215,427

8.7 % Corporate Other (1) (9,072)

2,651

NM

(26,885)

1,244

NM Total net revenues $ 1,171,161

$ 1,180,583

(0.8) %

$ 4,966,370

$ 5,164,310

(3.8) %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Wholesale $ 747,722

$ 767,603

(2.6) %

$ 2,831,787

$ 2,978,869

(4.9) % Direct-to-consumer 405,659

386,110

5.1 %

2,054,115

2,089,607

(1.7) % Net Sales 1,153,381

1,153,713

— %

4,885,902

5,068,476

(3.6) % License revenues 26,852

24,219

10.9 %

107,353

94,590

13.5 % Corporate Other (1) (9,072)

2,651

NM

(26,885)

1,244

NM Total net revenues $ 1,171,161

$ 1,180,583

(0.8) %

$ 4,966,370

$ 5,164,310

(3.8) %

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Apparel $ 777,963

$ 780,366

(0.3) %

$ 3,395,053

$ 3,451,414

(1.6) % Footwear 281,767

281,845

— %

1,076,383

1,206,202

(10.8) % Accessories 93,651

91,502

2.3 %

414,466

410,860

0.9 % Net Sales 1,153,381

1,153,713

— %

4,885,902

5,068,476

(3.6) % Licensing revenues 26,852

24,219

10.9 %

107,353

94,590

13.5 % Corporate Other (1) (9,072)

2,651

NM

(26,885)

1,244

NM Total net revenues $ 1,171,161

$ 1,180,583

(0.8) %

$ 4,966,370

$ 5,164,310

(3.8) %

(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. The percentage change for Corporate Other is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM).

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)



INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

% of Net Revenues(1)

2025

% of Net

Revenues(1)

2026

% of Net

Revenues(1)

2025

% of Net

Revenues(1) North America $ 77,208

12.0 %

$ 100,302

14.5 %

$ 442,503

15.5 %

$ 629,518

20.3 % EMEA 49,857

16.7 %

33,021

11.9 %

191,487

16.2 %

147,182

13.5 % Asia-Pacific 20,734

11.2 %

15,029

9.1 %

84,466

11.7 %

73,187

9.7 % Latin America 10,695

19.4 %

6,004

13.3 %

29,901

12.8 %

47,532

22.1 % Corporate Other (2) (192,195)

NM

(226,433)

NM

(911,469)

NM

(1,082,635)

NM Income (loss) from

operations $ (33,701)

(2.9) %

$ (72,077)

(6.1) %

$ (163,112)

(3.3) %

$ (185,216)

(3.6) %

(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM).

(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company's central supporting functions.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)





March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 309,168

$ 501,361 Accounts receivable, net

681,861

675,822 Inventories

914,751

945,836 Restricted investments

605,396

— Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

207,507

206,078 Total current assets

2,718,683

2,329,097 Property and equipment, net

598,953

645,147 Operating lease right-of-use assets

429,622

384,341 Goodwill

492,768

487,632 Intangible assets, net

4,471

5,224 Deferred income taxes

52,282

286,160 Other long-term assets

118,915

163,270 Total assets

$ 4,415,694

$ 4,300,871 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 599,835

$ — Accounts payable

420,077

429,944 Accrued expenses

331,391

348,747 Customer refund liabilities

126,097

146,021 Operating lease liabilities

153,050

130,050 Other current liabilities

46,336

54,381 Total current liabilities

1,676,786

1,109,143 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

590,609

595,125 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

596,139

574,277 Other long-term liabilities

137,800

132,048 Total liabilities

3,001,334

2,410,593 Total stockholders' equity

1,414,360

1,890,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,415,694

$ 4,300,871

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)



Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (495,643)

$ (201,267) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 109,623

135,804 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 8,485

(14,636) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 4,508

6,373 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 105,293

53,765 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 2,854

2,319 Stock-based compensation 45,625

52,974 Deferred income taxes 243,364

(61,794) Changes in reserves and allowances (13,289)

4,409 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (1,076)

79,981 Inventories 39,309

10,941 Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,818)

13,116 Other non-current assets (90,002)

(41,777) Accounts payable 5,928

(58,465) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,463

(62,675) Customer refund liabilities (19,773)

6,805 Income taxes payable and receivable 1,061

14,808 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (75,088)

(59,319) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (87,075)

(168,684) Purchase of restricted investment (601,235)

— Sale of MyFitnessPal platform —

50,000 Sale of MapMyFitness platform —

8,000 Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired (500)

(8,120) Purchase of equity method investment in ISC Sport —

(7,546) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (688,810)

(126,350) Cash flows from financing activities





Common stock repurchased (25,000)

(90,000) Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility 890,000

— Repayment of long-term debt and revolving credit facility (290,000)

(80,919) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (8,284)

(9,686) Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock (743)

(628) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 2,190

2,494 Payments of debt financing costs (7,535)

(2,067) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 560,628

(180,806) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 280

4,609 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (202,990)

(361,866) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 515,051

876,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 312,061

$ 515,051

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to constant currency net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



CONSTANT CURRENCY NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

Year Ended

March 31, 2026 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (0.8) %

(3.8) % Foreign exchange impact (3.4) %

(1.4) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (4.2) %

(5.2) %







North America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (7.0) %

(7.9) % Foreign exchange impact (0.5) %

— % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (7.5) %

(7.9) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 7.1 %

8.6 % Foreign exchange impact (8.4) %

(5.3) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (1.3) %

3.3 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 12.7 %

(4.8) % Foreign exchange impact (4.5) %

(1.2) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 8.2 %

(6.0) %







Latin America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 22.4 %

8.7 % Foreign exchange impact (14.3) %

(2.7) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 8.1 %

6.0 %







Total International





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 10.4 %

3.7 % Foreign exchange impact (7.7) %

(3.5) % Constant currency net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 2.7 %

0.2 %

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP gross margin 42.0 %

46.7 %

45.5 %

47.9 % Add: Impact of restructuring charges 1.1 %

— %

0.2 %

— % Adjusted gross margin 43.1 %

46.7 %

45.7 %

47.9 %

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 517,734

$ 607,133

$ 2,294,251

$ 2,601,991 Add: Impact of litigation reserve —

(4,750)

(98,500)

(265,796) Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses (15,177)

(15,993)

(30,595)

(31,193) Add: Impact of other impairment charges —

—

—

(28,360) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 502,557

$ 586,390

$ 2,165,156

$ 2,276,642

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (33,701)

$ (72,077)

$ (163,112)

$ (185,216) Add: Impact of litigation reserve —

4,750

98,500

265,796 Add: Impact of restructuring charges(1) 21,198

15,726

140,912

57,969 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 15,177

15,993

30,595

31,193 Add: Impact of other impairment charges —

—

—

28,360 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 2,674

$ (35,608)

$ 106,895

$ 198,102

(1) Includes $13.2 million recorded within cost of goods sold for both the three months and year ended March 31, 2026 and $8.0 million and $127.7 million recorded within restructuring charges for the three months and year ended March 31, 2026, respectively.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



The table below presents the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP net income (loss) $ (43,390)

$ (67,457)

$ (495,643)

$ (201,267) Add: Impact of litigation reserve —

4,750

98,500

265,796 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 21,198

15,726

140,912

57,969 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 15,177

15,993

30,595

31,193 Add: Impact of other impairment charges —

—

—

28,360 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (4,157)

(3,711)

275,200

(46,983) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (11,172)

$ (34,699)

$ 49,564

$ 135,068



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.10)

$ (0.16)

$ (1.16)

$ (0.47) Add: Impact of litigation reserve —

0.01

0.23

0.61 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 0.05

0.04

0.33

0.13 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 0.04

0.04

0.07

0.07 Add: Impact of other impairment charges —

—

—

0.07 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (0.02)

(0.01)

0.65

(0.10) Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.03)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.12

$ 0.31

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. OUTLOOK FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2026 AND YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2027 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile the company's outlook for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2027, in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.



ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ending June 30, 2026

Year Ending March 31, 2027



Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate

Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 19

$ 29

$ 96

$ 116 Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025

Restructuring Plan

11

11

44

44 Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$ 30

$ 40

$ 140

$ 160



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ending June 30, 2026

Year Ending March 31, 2027



Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate

Low end of

estimate

High end of

estimate GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.02)

$ 0.00

$ (0.04)

$ 0.00 Add: Impact of charges under the Fiscal 2025

Restructuring Plan

0.03

0.03

0.10

0.10 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.02

0.02 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ 0.12

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Factory House

184

180 Brand House

14

15 North America total doors

198

195









Factory House

188

178 Brand House

57

68 International total doors

245

246









Factory House

372

358 Brand House

71

83 Total doors

443

441

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.