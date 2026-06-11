Uni K Wax Launches New Membership & Community Discount Programs

Female-Founded Waxing Brand Increases Membership Programs for Convenience, Value, and Personalized Self-Care

AVENTURA, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni K Wax, the female-founded waxing franchise redefining hair removal as an essential part of self-care, officially launched new membership programs in May, introducing flexible service plans designed to make professional waxing more accessible, customizable and affordable for today's consumers. Uni K Wax currently has 38 studios open, with 28 more expected to open soon in new markets across the country, including Denver, Detroit, Phoenix and Stamford, CT.

Courtesy of Uni K Wax

The new membership lineup gives clients more ways to build waxing into their regular self-care routines. The launch includes four new memberships: The Face Fix, The Essential, The Essential Plus, and The Pro Membership, each designed to accommodate different service preferences and frequency needs. All memberships include discounts on additional services and retail products as well as exclusive member perks.

In addition to the new membership offerings, Uni K Wax also launched a community appreciation discount program. Healthcare workers, students, first responders, military and other qualifying guests receive $10 off any purchase, including memberships, when purchased in-studio.

"Our guests are increasingly looking for flexible beauty and wellness routines that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles," said Heather Harris, CEO of Uni K Wax. "These new memberships were created to reward consistency, simplify the guest experience, and provide greater value for clients who see waxing as an essential part of their self-care routines."

The new Uni K Wax membership lineup includes:

The Face Fix Membership – Created for both men and women looking mainly for facial services, the Face Fix Membership includes:

Any two face services a month. The most popular service combination for women is eyebrow and lip waxing, and ear and nostril waxing for men.

The Essential Membership – Designed for clients maintaining a regular bikini or Brazilian waxing routine, The Essential Membership includes:

One Bikini or Brazilian wax per month

A 14-day touch-up service available per billing cycle. The most popular add-on services are upper lip, eyebrow, and underarm waxing for women, and nostril, ear, back, and shoulder waxing for men.

20% off additional services and 15% off on all retail products.

The Essential Plus Membership – Ideal for clients seeking greater flexibility, The Essential Plus Membership includes:

$150 in waxing services per month.

15% off all retail products

The Pro Membership – Created for frequent wax clients seeking expanded service access, The Pro Membership includes:

Up to $250 in waxing services per month.

Full-access waxing services (with the exception of neck-to-toe services)

15% off all retail products

This announcement comes as the waxing industry continues to experience significant growth, with the global men's hair removal wax market alone valued at $1.8 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Much of this momentum is being driven by shifting consumer habits among Gen Z and millennials, who increasingly view grooming and self-care services as part of their regular wellness routines, fueling demand for recurring waxing appointments and membership-based models that prioritize convenience, personalization and consistency.

"We're seeing consumers across all demographics become far more intentional about their self-care routines, and waxing continues to grow as part of that shift," said Nick Melnyk, Marketing & Operations Director at Uni K Wax. "Even men's waxing, once considered a niche category, is projected to nearly double in market size in under a decade, making it one of the faster-growing segments in personal care. Women have long represented a significant share of our memberships, but since launching these new offerings, we've also seen early interest from men. Our updated membership structure reflects that shift, giving guests options that better fit different lifestyles, service routines, and grooming preferences."

Uni K Wax welcomes clients of all genders and hair types, helping make professional waxing more comfortable and accessible for everyone. As more consumers embrace waxing as part of their self-care routines, the brand continues to grow and is actively seeking franchise partners in new markets.

For more information about services or franchising opportunities, visit www.unikwax.com.

About Uni K Wax:

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Florida, Uni K Wax is a leading franchisor and operator of waxing studios in the United States. The female-founded brand operates more than 30 locations across Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, with an additional 20 studios in development nationwide. Uni K Wax produces its proprietary, all-natural, gluten-free ElastiK Wax™, applied at body temperature and designed to adhere to hair rather than skin for a more comfortable experience and shorter treatment times. The brand offers a full range of waxing services for men, women, and teens, including body, bikini and Brazilian, and facial waxing. To learn more about Uni K Wax, visit www.unikwax.com. To explore franchise opportunities, please visit www.unikwaxfranchise.com.

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Uni K Wax