Uni K Wax Brings an All-Natural Waxing Experience to More Americans as it Enters a New Era of Growth

Female-Founded Brand Known for Its All-Natural, Gluten-Free Wax and Luxury Self-Care Approach Expands into New Markets Under New Leadership

AVENTURA, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni K Wax, the female-founded waxing franchise redefining hair removal as an essential part of self-care, is entering a new phase of national growth while staying true to what has made it a standout brand for more than 30 years: a gentler, more personalized waxing experience designed for real people and real skin. Under new leadership, the brand is expanding to new markets across the country, with hopes of reaching 100 locations by 2028.

New Leadership, New Momentum

After more than 30 years building a loyal following, Uni K Wax is entering its next chapter under the leadership of Heather Harris, who was appointed CEO in 2024. Harris brings nearly three decades of experience scaling consumer-facing brands and driving growth, and she is focused on preserving what guests love about Uni K while expanding the brand's reach.

"What drew me to Uni K Wax is how deeply guests trust the brand," said Harris. "We're building on a 30-year foundation of quality and care, and now we have the opportunity to introduce that experience to more people than ever before."

Entering New Markets Fast

Uni K Wax currently operates over 35 locations in Florida, New York, Texas, and New Jersey, with an additional 28 studios in development. As part of its national expansion push, the brand has signed several multi-unit development agreements in new markets, including:

A 10-unit deal in Arizona

3-unit deals in Connecticut, Michigan, Colorado, Florida, and Texas

These agreements mark some of the largest growth commitments in the company's history and signal rising demand for Uni K Wax's differentiated approach.

The brand is growing nationwide and looking to expand strategically in Nashville, Charlotte, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Austin, and beyond.

The Uni K Difference

Founded in 1993 by Noemi Grupenmager, Uni K Wax began with a personal mission: creating a waxing solution gentle enough for her daughter's sensitive skin and celiac-related needs. That mission led to the development of Uni K's proprietary ElastiK Wax – an all-natural, gluten-free formula made in the USA that adheres to hair rather than skin and is applied at body temperature to help reduce irritation.

Today, Uni K Wax positions waxing as a self-care ritual rather than a transactional beauty service. Each appointment is designed around the guest's needs, whether they're a first-time waxer, a busy professional, or someone maintaining a regular routine.

Key differentiators include:

Proprietary all-natural, gluten-free ElastiK Wax

Wax that clings to hair, not skin

Body-temperature application for greater comfort

Strict no double-dipping policy

Individual wax warmers for every guest

A One-Wax Guarantee focused on service quality

Fully customizable services at every visit

"Consumers today expect beauty services to feel safe, personalized, and truly worth their time," said Nick Melnyk, Marketing & Operations Director at Uni K Wax. "What sets Uni K Wax apart is that our experience was designed around the guest from the very beginning – from our proprietary all-natural wax to our strict hygiene standards and customized approach. We're not just providing hair removal, we're providing a more comfortable, thoughtful self-care experience that guests can trust."

Uni K Wax welcomes guests of all ages, genders, and hair types, helping make professional waxing more comfortable and accessible for everyone. As more consumers embrace waxing as part of their self-care routines, the brand continues to grow and is actively seeking franchise partners in new markets. For more information about services or franchising opportunities, visit www.unikwax.com.

About Uni K Wax:

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Florida, Uni K Wax is a leading franchisor and operator of waxing studios in the United States. The female-founded brand operates more than 30 locations across Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, with an additional 20 studios in development nationwide. Uni K Wax produces its proprietary, all-natural, gluten-free ElastiK Wax, applied at body temperature and designed to adhere to hair rather than skin for a more comfortable experience and shorter treatment times. The brand offers a full range of waxing services for men, women, and teens, including body, bikini and Brazilian, and facial waxing. To learn more about Uni K Wax, visit www.unikwax.com.To explore franchise opportunities, please visit www.unikwaxfranchise.com.

