UNICO HOTEL COLLECTION OPENS RESERVATIONS FOR UNICO 18˚77˚ MONTEGO BAY, ITS FIRST RESORT IN JAMAICA

The adults-only, all-inclusive resort introduces the brand's signature blend of personalized service, thoughtful design, and immersive local experiences to Jamaica.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO Hotel Collection today announced that reservations are now open for UNICO 18˚77˚ Montego Bay, marking the brand's first expansion beyond Mexico. Opening March 1, 2027, the adults-only, all-inclusive resort invites travelers to experience personalized service, thoughtful design, and immersive local experiences inspired by Jamaica.

Known for its vibrant culture, celebrated culinary traditions, and unmistakable rhythm, Jamaica provides the ideal setting for the next chapter of UNICO Hotel Collection. Every aspect of the resort reflects the island's unique character, creating experiences that encourage guests to connect with the destination through its people, flavors, artistry, and traditions, as well as its diverse natural beauty, from lush mountains and cascading waterfalls to rivers and the Caribbean coastline.

Set along the coastline of Montego Bay, UNICO 18˚77˚ was thoughtfully designed to reflect a true sense of place. Inspired by the island's artistic traditions, culinary heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant culture, the resort incorporates locally commissioned artwork, destination-inspired wellness, Jamaican flavors, thoughtfully crafted coffee experiences, live music, and curated cultural programming that invite guests to discover the island beyond the resort.

"Expanding beyond Mexico marks an exciting milestone for UNICO Hotel Collection, but our philosophy remains the same," said Philipp Hofer, Managing Director of PAM Hotels and General Manager of UNICO 18˚77˚ Montego Bay. "Every resort is shaped by the destination it calls home. Montego Bay gives us the opportunity to celebrate Jamaica's culture, creativity, cuisine, and hospitality in a way that feels authentic to the island while staying true to the personalized experience that defines our brand."

UNICO 18˚77˚ Montego Bay will feature 451 guest rooms and suites, nearly all offering ocean views and private outdoor spa tubs, along with nine restaurants and bars, four pools, and the largest Esencia Wellness Spa in the UNICO Hotel Collection portfolio. Designed to be ideal for couples, solo travelers, celebrations, and group gatherings alike, the resort also offers flexible indoor and outdoor venues for meetings, weddings, and special events, including flexible meeting and event space featuring a grand ballroom, breakout rooms, and prefunction space. Guests will also enjoy convenient access to Montego Bay's renowned golf courses, outdoor attractions, and nearby cultural attractions, creating opportunities to explore the destination beyond the resort.

At the heart of every stay is UNICO's signature Local Host service, providing personalized assistance before and throughout each visit. Whether arranging dinner reservations, spa treatments, golf outings, or off-property excursions, Local Hosts curate each stay, allowing guests to spend less time planning and more time experiencing Jamaica.

Dining, wellness, and cultural discovery are central to the guest experience. The resort's collection of restaurants and bars showcases globally inspired cuisine alongside the flavors and ingredients of Jamaica, celebrating the island's rich culinary heritage through locally inspired ingredients and regional specialties, while Esencia Wellness offers hydrotherapy, movement classes, beauty services, and restorative treatments inspired by the surrounding region. Inspired by Jamaica's outdoor lifestyle and celebrated sporting legacy, wellness experiences embrace well-being, movement, and meaningful connections with nature, encouraging guests to experience the destination in an authentic and restorative way.

Beyond the resort's restaurants and wellness offerings, guests can enjoy a rotating calendar of live music, local spirits tastings, artisanal workshops, chef-led culinary experiences, outdoor wellness experiences, and cultural programming that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Jamaica.

UNICO 18˚77˚ Montego Bay will become the third resort in the collection, joining UNICO 20°87° Riviera Maya and UNICO 20°105° Riviera Nayarit. While each property reflects the distinct culture and character of its destination, all three share the brand's commitment to locally inspired experiences, personalized service, and an elevated adults-only, all-inclusive stay.

Reservations are now open for stays beginning March 1, 2027. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.unicohotelcollection.com/montego-bay.

Follow @unicomontegobay on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for pre-opening updates, resort news, and first looks at the experiences coming to Jamaica.

Download Image: HERE

About UNICO 18˚77˚ Montego Bay

UNICO Hotel Collection's newest addition, UNICO 18˚77˚ Montego Bay brings the brand's signature, locally rooted perspective to Jamaica's north coast, where 451 rooms open onto white-sand beaches and clear Caribbean water, framing a stay shaped as much by place as by design. The experience unfolds through a distinctly Jamaican lens, with vibrant cultural programming, diverse flavors, and the island's rhythms and artistry woven throughout. It's anchored by nine restaurants and bars, from a gelateria to a dedicated wine and spirits shop, alongside four pools with swim-up bars and the signature Esencia Wellness Spa, a 32-room retreat with hydrotherapy, hammam, and a full slate of movement, recovery, and beauty offerings. Beyond the spa, the resort leans into both leisure and activity, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, pickleball courts, and access to some of Montego Bay's most celebrated golf courses. Guest rooms are designed with comfort in mind, featuring outdoor terraces with spa tubs, locally sourced bath amenities, aromatherapy and pillow menus, and custom furnishings, while thoughtful touches like 24-hour room service and a dedicated Local Host reachable for everything from dinner reservations and excursion planning to unpacking, shape stays that will leave guests yearning for more. For more information, please visit www.unicohotelcollection.com/montego-bay.

SOURCE AIC Hotel Group