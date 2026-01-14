DELIA OSEGUEDA JOINS AIC HOTEL GROUP AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

Hi-Res Image Here

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delia Osegueda has joined AIC Hotel Group as its new Vice President of Global Partnerships. The AIC portfolio spans a number of leading owned and managed hotel brands, including Nobu Hotels, Hard Rock Hotels, AVA Resort and Spa, and the UNICO Collection, among others.

Delia Osegueda, VP of Global Partnership for AIC Hotel Group

A seasoned executive with more than a decade of leadership in hospitality, Osegueda will spearhead the company's efforts to drive international growth and amplify the brand's presence with partners in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. In this role, she will oversee the development and execution of comprehensive strategies with tour operators across multiple regions and source markets. Her responsibilities will include nurturing existing relationships to foster growth as well as identifying potential partners, negotiating agreements, and leading cross-functional teams to increase revenue as the business enters new markets, such as Jamaica and the Dominican Republic with the launches of UNICO and DOMA, and other renowned brands.

Prior to joining AIC, Osegueda was in a senior leadership role at a major hotel company with all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean and Mexico. While there, her vision and strategic acumen were instrumental in navigating complex business environments as well as generating results that delivered significant value to the company. In 2024, she was recognized for her sales leadership, receiving two distinguished awards - the Marriott International Elite CALA Above Property Sales Leader of the Year and the Elite Global Above Property Sales Leader.

"Delia has a proven track record cultivating high-impact strategic partnerships," said Kevin Hernandez, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and E-Commerce. "She has worked with a diverse range of clients and partners, and her expertise with global markets will be instrumental in supporting the company's continued growth. Having worked with her in the past, I am excited to have her join the team."

Osegueda will report to Kevin Hernandez. Reporting to Osegueda will be Roberto Medero, Sales Director for Europe and Asia, as well as Haley Zidik, Account Manager for U.S. and Canada.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels® to lead the sales, marketing and communications efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. Their portfolio includes iconic properties such as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, the UNICO Hotel Collection — a groundbreaking luxury all-inclusive concept — which debuted in 2024 and includes the award winning UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya and recently opened UNICO 20º105 Riviera Nayarit. AIC Hotel Group also proudly welcomed the opening of Ava Resort Cancun, a premier luxury destination in 2024. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com.

SOURCE AIC Hotel Group