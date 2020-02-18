Unicorn® Rides with New Chip and Fundable

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn®, an organic specialty gourmet consumer package goods company focused on beverage and personal care products, was accepted into New Chip and the Fundable crowd-sourcing accelerator programs. New Chip, one of the top investment platforms in the world, has a track record of helping companies get funded with over 20 Million in investments into its companies in 2019 alone.

"We are very excited to have Unicorn® join the NEWCHIP family. The executive team impressed us from the start and we are eager to see how they take Unicorn® to the next level. Their founders have a unique perspective on their market opportunity and what they've built so far shows great promise," remarked Ryan Rafols, founder and CEO of Newchip.

Launched in 2019 by co founders Madeleine Murphy and Bret Caretsky, Unicorn® serves the best beverages possible to the world they love the most. They are creating exciting, colorful healthy innovations led by the now famous Unicorn® latte. There is a massive distance between Unicorn® innovations, competitors and consumers/retailers. Unicorn® is decreasing this distance by making it much easier for you to find inspiration shopping for your favorite products and beverages.

Unicorn® has been discovered by several high profile consumers and executive teams inside and outside of New York. In December 2019 Unicorn closed their first pre-seed fundraising round to grow the team and refine their product. Unicorn is raising 6.5 Million Dollars towards their seed round,

"We think the future for shoppers and customers feel better with Unicorn® and we are excited to continue to innovate and see our product in nationwide retailers across the country," remarked CEO Bret Caretsky.

About Unicorn®

They believe your drink should be a celebration of life and they have learned that having access to fun, colorful, delicious, healthy plant based beverages can change the way you feel about yourself and others. That is partly why we say they leave people and places better than they found them. Their customers are their greatest curiosity. They have created the world's most exciting consumer packaged goods company, where Unicorn® puts you behind the beverage to see how you share your moment with them. Unicorn® helps you drink with more excitement which creates more shareable moments because the most amazing drinks aren't inspired by drinks, they are inspired by you. What amazing ideas will you inspire next?

