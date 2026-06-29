UnionHub® Introduces UnionHub IQ™, an Intelligence Layer That Helps Workers, Administrators, and Carriers Understand Benefits in Real Time

Human intelligence, amplified through built-in guidance, clearer decisions, and real-time platform insight

DENVER, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionHub® today introduced UnionHub IQ™, an intelligence layer now embedded across its Peak™ Platform. The benefits industry has grown too complex for static software alone, with hundreds of plans, intricate rules, and dense policy language standing between people and the decisions they need to make. UnionHub built IQ to close that gap, offering real-time guidance that helps people understand their benefits and use them with confidence.

"At UnionHub, we are not breaking an old system. We are building a new one that people have never experienced," said Edward Haley, Founder and CEO of UnionHub. "Technology should make people smarter, not replace them, and that opens the door to solutions that genuinely help working Americans."

At the center of that vision is a conviction about where technology is taking the workforce. UnionHub believes the next ten to twenty years will bring one of the largest expansions of skilled work in modern history, as technology accelerates across every sector. The company's mandate is to build tools that elevate the people doing that work rather than replace them. "The world is changing fast, and technology will continue creating advantages for organizations and workers who are equipped to use it well," Haley said. "Our responsibility is to build tools that help organizations, employers, unions and working families stay ahead of that change rather than fall behind it."

UnionHub IQ™ uses artificial intelligence as part of its engine, but its purpose is not automation for its own sake. It is human intelligence, amplified. IQ helps members learn in real time how their benefits work, guiding them as they navigate the platform, select benefits and benefit amounts, and make sense of policy language and provisions. It offers guidance tailored to a member's situation, so people can make clearer, more confident decisions when they need to. Throughout, IQ supports people rather than replacing them: it explains, guides, and surfaces what matters, while the member remains the decision maker. UnionHub IQ™ is designed to support understanding, not to replace licensed advice, plan documents, carrier rules, or administrative review.

That same support extends to the people who administer benefits. A single administrator may manage hundreds of plans, each with its own rules. Everyday questions, such as the timing of a deduction, why a payment failed to process, or what a policy provision means, can take real time to answer. UnionHub IQ™ surfaces this information through clear visual cues inside the platform, helping administrators see what is happening across a group, locate billing and payment details, and understand dense policy language quickly. The result is less time per task and shorter service calls, because the right information, specific to the person being served, is already in front of them. For carriers, brokers, and TPAs, IQ brings the same clarity at scale, with the visibility to spot billing and deduction issues and understand plan specifics faster. Across all of these roles, IQ supports the work rather than performing it: administrators and partners stay in control and make the final call.

The company sees this as an opportunity rather than a threat. By giving working people tools that expand their ability instead of substituting for it, UnionHub believes it can create lasting value for clients, partners, and the members they serve. "We advocate for working Americans every day, and that mandate does not change," Haley added. "What changes is how we equip people to thrive in a world that is moving faster than ever. IQ makes everyone smarter, because when people understand their benefits, everyone wins."

UnionHub's vision extends this intelligence across benefits, payments, and communication through its Peak™ Platform, with UnionHub IQ™ rolling out across Peak Pay™, Peak BenAdmin™, Peak Comms™, Peak CRM™, Peak Perks™, and Peak Reporting™. A growing number of members nationwide are already using and paying through the platform, and new capabilities will continue to roll out through 2026.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.unionhub.com

UnionHub is an all-in-one platform built to simplify benefit management for associations, employers, TPAs, brokers, and insurance carriers. Through the Peak™ Platform, UnionHub brings enrollment, communications, compliance, payments, and CRM into a single system, supported by UnionHub IQ™, built-in intelligence that helps members and the teams who serve them understand benefits and make smarter decisions. The result is less paperwork, leaner operations, and better member service, all from one centralized hub.

SOURCE UnionHub