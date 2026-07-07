UnionHub Launches Peak Perks to Help Associations, Unions, and Employers Deliver Life-Impacting Access Programs

Now available through Peak Perks, these initiatives include Home Advantage Scoring, home-buying support, tuition assistance programs, and Legacy Vault. Together, these programs are designed to help organizations create access not just to traditional benefits, but to programs that can impact people during some of the most important and financially meaningful moments of their lives. "Benefits matter, but access matters even more," said Edward Haley, Founder and CEO of UnionHub. "People need help when they are buying a home, paying for education, protecting important documents, planning for their family, or trying to make better financial decisions. UnionHub was built to help associations, unions, and employers stay connected to their people by delivering value when it actually matters."

UnionHub's platform is built around a simple idea: organizations are stronger when their members and employees are more connected, more engaged, and more supported. While traditional benefits platforms often focus on enrollment, billing, and administration, UnionHub is expanding that relationship by giving organizations the tools to deliver meaningful access throughout the year.

Peak Perks brings these offerings under one umbrella. Rather than a single benefit, Peak Perks is UnionHub's member and employee access program, giving people access to Home Advantage, tuition assistance, Legacy Vault, and more, all designed to deliver value beyond traditional benefits.

A key part of Peak Perks is affordability. Many of the programs delivered through UnionHub are designed to help members and employees access services, guidance, and savings opportunities that may otherwise be difficult to find or expensive to use on their own.

The Home Advantage program is designed to help members and employees get prepared and make more informed decisions in the home-buying process. Through Home Advantage Scoring, users can build a guided profile covering key areas such as credit, income, debt, savings, and documents, giving them a clearer picture of where they are in their home-buying journey.

Users stay in control of their profile. They can share it with lenders of their choice, or the program can connect them with participating lenders who agree to program standards built around real value for members and employees, including:

Negotiated pricing. Participating lenders agree to program pricing intended to provide members and employees with savings compared to their standard offering, and those commitments are built into the program standards

Capped lender fees. Participating lenders agree to strict limits on borrower-paid lender fees, with those limits applying regardless of how fees are named or structured

The Home Advantage Score is not a loan application, credit decision, or guarantee of approval. Instead, it is designed to help users become better prepared, better organized, and better positioned for conversations with lenders, real estate professionals, or other program partners.

Peak Perks also includes tuition assistance and education value programs designed to help members, employees, and their families access higher education opportunities at a lower cost. These programs can support workforce development, family planning, employee loyalty, and long term engagement by helping organizations bring meaningful education value directly to the people they serve.

The company's Legacy Vault initiative adds another personal layer of value. Legacy Vault gives users a secure place to organize the documents, instructions, beneficiary information, and personal messages their families may need during life's most difficult moments. Through UnionHub partnerships with legal firms that understand the needs of associations, unions, employers, and working families, users may also be able to access more affordable estate planning services, including wills and trusts. "These are not side programs," added Haley. "They are part of a larger access strategy. Associations, unions, and employers need new ways to remain valuable in people's lives. Peak Perks gives them a way to do that through UnionHub."

Programs now available through Peak Perks include:

Home Advantage Scoring to help members and employees get prepared and make more informed decisions in the home-buying process

A user-controlled home-buying profile that can be shared with lenders of choice, or connected to participating lenders who agree to negotiated pricing and capped lender fees

Tuition assistance and education programs that may help reduce the cost of higher education

Legacy Vault for secure personal planning, document organization, and family support

Access to more affordable will and trust services through legal partnerships

Integrated technology designed to increase engagement, strengthen retention, and reduce fragmentation

Most members and employees engage with a benefits platform only once a year, during open enrollment. Peak Perks is built to change that. By giving people reasons to use the platform throughout the year, including home-buying, education, family planning, and personal planning, Peak Perks helps build familiarity, trust, and engagement before enrollment begins. The goal is to help associations, unions, and employers deliver practical value during important life moments while creating a stronger, more lasting connection with the people they serve. "Retention does not come from one enrollment period," said Haley. "It comes from trust. It comes from value. It comes from being there when people need access to something that can actually change their lives. That is what we are building into UnionHub through Peak Perks."

Peak Perks is now being introduced through UnionHub to select associations, unions, employers, TPAs, brokers, and insurance partners seeking to modernize benefits, payments, communication, access programs, and engagement through one unified technology platform.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.unionhub.com.

UnionHub is an all-in-one platform built to simplify benefit management for associations, employers, TPAs, brokers, and insurance carriers. Through the Peak™ Platform, UnionHub brings enrollment, communications, compliance, payments, and CRM into a single system, supported by UnionHub IQ™, built-in intelligence that helps members and the teams who serve them understand benefits and make smarter decisions. The result is less paperwork, leaner operations, and better member service, all from one centralized hub.

SOURCE UnionHub