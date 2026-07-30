Uniqode Launches Una, an AI Assistant to Improve QR Campaign Performance

New tools deliver valuable data-driven insights, AI-powered QR Code creation and MCP connector

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniqode, the highest-ranked QR Code platform on G2, today announced the launch of Una, an AI-powered assistant that enables users to optimize their QR Code strategies. With Una, Uniqode customers can analyze campaign performance, deploy the right QR Code type for their goals and create new QR Codes, Forms and Linkpages from a simple chat interface in their dashboard.

Quick Facts:

QR Code adoption has reached near-universal levels among marketers, with 98% reporting they've had a positive impact on their marketing efforts over the past 12 months

In the same survey, nearly 45% of marketers rank analytics as the most important QR Code feature and the one that needs the most work

Una is a new AI-powered assistant from Uniqode that turns raw scan data into meaningful insights, empowering business leaders to make informed and impactful decisions for effective QR campaigns

Una helps users easily create complete, branded QR Codes, Linkpages and Forms through plain language descriptions in their Uniqode dashboard

Uniqode's MCP Connector lets users manage QR Codes and analytics directly from Claude

Are QR Code Analytics Accessible?

QR Codes generate large amounts of raw data that increase with the size and success of a campaign. Building intelligent and dynamic QR Code strategies requires analyzing that raw scan data to gain insights into customer behavior, yet a third of marketers struggle to track results consistently. Without the assistance of AI analytics, manual analysis takes time, disrupts workflows and leaves critical data points undiscovered.

"AI is a powerful tool for dissecting the valuable first-party consumer data contained in the millions of QR Code scans that happen each year," said Ravi Pratap Maddimsetty, Co-Founder and CTO of Uniqode. "Una is a co-pilot that helps our customers quickly and comprehensively understand consumer scanning patterns and frequency, further illuminating the customer journey that follows a QR Code scan. Una's AI-driven outputs will also boost future marketing efforts by summarizing performance trends and highlighting areas of high engagement."

Enabling AI-Powered Creation

QR Codes are evolving from a utility into a critical brand touchpoint. As companies treat code design with the same strategic importance as their visual identity systems, Una allows teams to automatically create branded assets.

Through a user-friendly, plain-language interface, Una facilitates:

AI-powered QR Code creation : Users can describe their intent, and Una recommends and creates the right QR Code for them. If a request is vague, Una asks follow-up questions to ensure effective drafts.

: Users can describe their intent, and Una recommends and creates the right QR Code for them. If a request is vague, Una asks follow-up questions to ensure effective drafts. AI-powered Linkpage creation : Users can generate a complete, on-brand Linkpage in minutes. Una creates a full-page layout, copy and sections that match the brand colors, logo and tone.

: Users can generate a complete, on-brand Linkpage in minutes. Una creates a full-page layout, copy and sections that match the brand colors, logo and tone. AI-powered Form creation: Users can describe a form's purpose and audience (e.g., consumer surveys, customer feedback on products or events, etc.), and Una generates a full draft, including the title, description and a relevant set of questions.

Unveiling Uniqode's Connector for Claude

To further AI integration, Uniqode has also introduced a new MCP connector that lets users manage QR Codes and pull analytics directly from Claude. Users can create QR codes individually or in bulk and retrieve analytics data, including organization-wide reporting, all from within their Claude workspace.

"AI is proliferating every aspect of marketing and customer engagement as brands look for better, more engaging ways to connect with their audiences," said Sharat Potharaju, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqode. "We built Una and these AI-powered features to bring clarity, speed and usefulness to campaign generation in a way that feels effortless for Uniqode customers."

Uniqode will also introduce a new connector for ChatGPT this year.

For more information on Una and Uniqode's secure QR Code and Digital Business Card solutions, please visit uniqode.com.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Una? Una is Uniqode's AI-Assistant. Uniqode customers can use Una to help analyze campaign performance and create new QR Codes, Forms and Linkpages.

Is Una secure? Uniqode is GDPR compliant, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 Type 1 Certified and ISO 27001:2022 certified.

What AI features are included in Una? AI-powered Analytics, AI-powered QR Code creation, AI-powered Linkpage creation, AI-powered Form creation and an MCP Connector for Claude.

Is Una available now? Yes, Una is now available to Uniqode customers. To learn more, visit uniqode.com.



About Uniqode

Uniqode's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform offers a complete QR Code lifecycle management & analytics solution that is used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

Contact

PANBlast for Uniqode

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Uniqode