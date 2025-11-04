Uniqode Launches Uniqode Cards App for Smart, Seamless Networking

New mobile-first tool delivers a modern digital business card experience for enterprise teams, individual users

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniqode , the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2 and a leader in digital business card solutions, today announced the launch of the Uniqode Cards App, a mobile-first digital business card (DBC) solution that enables users to share, scan, and manage contacts on the go for efficient lead capture.

The Uniqode Cards App is designed for speed and simplicity, bringing powerful networking functionality into a mobile experience that optimizes in-person networking for both individual users and large teams. Whether you're scanning badges at a trade show, capturing leads in the field, or simply sharing your card at a business meeting, the app makes it effortless to create unique DBC designs, share them with a simple tap, and digitize physical cards in only seconds.

"The Uniqode Cards App raises the bar for our DBC customers because it's built for real-world use and solves real-world networking problems," said Sharat Potharaju, co-founder and CEO of Uniqode. "No more scrambling to remember a trade show lead, searching for a misplaced paper card, or wondering how to follow up with a contact. The app easily bridges in-person networking with online tools to make every interaction count."

In a user-friendly interface, the Uniqode Cards App upgrades the DBC experience and allows users to:

Create and personalize cards in seconds: Use built-in tools to add photos and update details from anywhere.

Use built-in tools to add photos and update details from anywhere. Share DBCs with a tap: Send easily accessible, up-to-date digital cards via QR code, email, text, or native mobile tools, with built-in two-way contact sharing for instant exchanges.

Send easily accessible, up-to-date digital cards via QR code, email, text, or native mobile tools, with built-in two-way contact sharing for instant exchanges. Scan and digitize physical cards: Digitize paper business cards or badges in seconds and save into a contact list with actionable context.

Digitize paper business cards or badges in seconds and save into a contact list with actionable context. Turn connections into digital opportunities: Effortlessly manage leads from real-world interactions and send automated follow-ups, powered by native CRM integrations with Hubspot, Salesforce, and more.

Effortlessly manage leads from real-world interactions and send automated follow-ups, powered by native CRM integrations with Hubspot, Salesforce, and more. Trust in security and compliance: Network worry-free with an app vetted by Apple and Google for security, privacy, and performance, and backed by enterprise-grade certifications including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance.

For more information on the Uniqode Cards app and Uniqode's secure DBC solutions, please visit uniqode.com .

About Uniqode

Uniqode's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform offers a complete QR Code lifecycle management & analytics solution that is used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

Contact

PANBlast for Uniqode

Tori Klimczak

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Uniqode