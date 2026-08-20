Unisys and Refroid Partner to Advance Deployment of High-Performance AI Infrastructure

Partnership combines liquid cooling innovation and global field services to scale organizations' AI infrastructure

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) and Refroid Technologies, a data center liquid cooling company, have partnered to help organizations build, deploy and maintain the high-performance computing infrastructure AI workloads require. The growth of AI is reshaping data center requirements and driving demand for solutions that support increasingly complex, energy-intensive computing environments. The partnership combines Refroid's liquid cooling technologies with the global field services and delivery capabilities from Unisys, enabling organizations to maximize the performance and value of AI infrastructure investments.

Organizations have heavily invested in AI models, platforms and applications, but they are quickly recognizing that the physical infrastructure required to support AI is equally critical to long-term success. Gartner® forecasts worldwide AI spending will reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, with AI infrastructure accounting for more than $1.4 trillion of that total. This underscores the growing importance of the technologies, services and support required to enable AI at scale. Through their partnership, Unisys and Refroid address evolving infrastructure demands and strengthen the foundation for AI growth.

Refroid brings expertise in direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, coolant distribution units and hybrid load-bank technologies designed for high-performance computing environments. Unisys complements these capabilities with specialized field services designed for high-performance computing environments, including deployment, commissioning and validation support, technical workforce enablement, and AI-powered service management and lifecycle support services delivered through its Digital Workplace Solutions.

"AI is creating new infrastructure demands that extend well beyond the data center itself," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Organizations need trusted providers with expertise that bridges the gap between technology innovation and real-world execution as they invest in AI. This collaboration reflects our continued evolution to meet emerging client needs and support the infrastructure powering the future of AI."

Additional benefits of the Unisys and Refroid partnership include:

Simplified deployment and commissioning of AI-ready infrastructure environments.

Improved efficiency across increasingly energy-intensive computing environments.

Enhanced infrastructure reliability through global maintenance, technical support and lifecycle services.

Strengthened workforce readiness through specialized technician training and field-service expertise.

Expanded AI-powered service management capabilities to support emerging AI infrastructure requirements.

"The bottleneck in AI infrastructure is no longer silicon, it is the skilled expertise required to deploy the cooling that silicon demands," said Satya Bhavaraju, CEO, Refroid Technologies. "Partnering with Unisys gives our technology a global services backbone from day one — certified technicians who can install, commission and maintain our systems to Original Equipment Manufacturer standards, supporting AI infrastructure deployments worldwide."

Learn more about Digital Workplace Solutions from Unisys.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "will," and similar expressions may identify such statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties described in Unisys' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Statements in this release speak only as of the date they were made, and Unisys does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events, except as required by applicable law.

About Refroid Technologies

Refroid Technologies is an India-based technology company focused on enabling the next generation of high-performance computing and AI infrastructure through advanced thermal management and infrastructure solutions. Refroid's portfolio includes direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling, coolant distribution units, hybrid load-bank technologies and related solutions designed to support high-density computing environments. With a focus on innovation, engineering and global delivery, Refroid is working with customers and ecosystem partners to help build scalable, efficient and reliable AI infrastructure in India and international markets.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0820/10065

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation