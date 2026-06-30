United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Named Executives' Club 2026 International Executive of the Year

Aviation leader recognized for visionary leadership, advancing Chicago's status as a global hub

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executives' Club today announced that Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines, has been named the Club's 2026 International Executive of the Year. The award will be presented November 10, 2026, at the Radisson Blu during a lunchtime event and ceremony.

The International Executive of the Year annually honors a leader whose vision, influence, and achievements shape industries, strengthen economies, and leave a lasting mark on the global business landscape. Kirby has served as CEO since 2020, following four years as the company's President. Under his leadership, United has accelerated into the world's largest airline, executing the company's United Next growth plan and innovative investments that transformed the customer experience and future of the aviation industry.

"As United marks its 100th anniversary, the Executives' Club of Chicago is excited to recognize CEO Scott Kirby for his leadership to strengthen global connectivity, expand opportunity, and reinforce the role aviation plays in moving people, commerce, and ideas around the world," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, Executives' Club. "Grounded in that century-old legacy, and with Scott at the helm, United continues to redefine what a modern airline can be and has reinforced Chicago's status as a global hub for aviation."

Throughout a period marked by unprecedented disruption, shifting customer expectations, and increasing global complexity, Kirby has led with clarity, resilience, and long-term vision. His stewardship of United has helped shape the future of an industry that serves as a critical engine of economic growth and global connection.

"I always say I have the best job as my role is to build an airline that our people are proud to work for," said Kirby. "Receiving this honor here in Chicago, which has always been at the heart of United's story as our hometown, is particularly meaningful. Continuing to invest in O'Hare and this city that sits at the crossroads of global travel and commerce remains a crucial part of our long-term strategy."

Kirby joins a distinguished roster of past honorees including Chris Leahy (CDW), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Kenneth Frazier (Merck), Muhtar Kent (The Coca-Cola Company), Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), and William H. Gates III (Microsoft).

On November 10, Kirby will take the stage for a fireside conversation that promises candid insights into the future of global business, the systems that keep it moving, and the broader forces shaping global mobility.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 International Executive of the Year are available now at www.executivesclub.org.

About the Executives' Club

As the region's premier leadership organization, the Executives' Club of Chicago connects and ignites leaders to advance business and humanity. For more than a century, the Club has served as a platform and resource for executives who want to build what's next, make their mark, and move the world forward. For more information, visit executivesclub.org.

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SOURCE The Executives' Club of Chicago