Executives' Club of Chicago Announces First Quarter 2026 Program Lineup

A season of economic insight, civic momentum, and executive learning designed to empower leaders to navigate a rapidly changing landscape

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executives' Club of Chicago today announced its program lineup for the first quarter of 2026, introducing a series of high-impact events that address the economic, technological, civic, and talent developments driving the year ahead. The programs — spanning January through March — bring together leading executives, economists, civic voices, and industry innovators. Additional programming will be introduced throughout the quarter as trends and new opportunities emerge.

"Leaders today are operating in an environment defined by complexity, opportunity, uncertainty, and accelerated change," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, The Executives' Club of Chicago. "The Executives' Club remains committed to convening the people and perspectives that help executives navigate the market and the moment. Our first quarter lineup reflects the issues shaping our shared future — from economic shifts to civic progress to the technologies transforming business — and the imperative for leaders to act boldly as their decisions impact our world."

Q1 2026 Programs

Annual Economic Outlook 2026 (January 13, 2026)

Chicago's most influential economic briefing returns, convening leading financial experts to deliver a clear-eyed read on the trends, risks, and market signals defining 2026 — and how executives can position their organizations for a year of uncertainty, opportunity, and change. Speakers include Dr. Bob Froehlich, John W. Rogers (Ariel Investments), Jr., Terry Savage (Terry Savage Productions), and Diane Swonk (KPMG)

AI Summit (February 5)

As part of the Club's "Year of AI" program series, the AI Summit, AI for Impact: Strategic Decisions, Powerful Results, brings together cross-sector leaders to explore how intelligent technologies are redefining decision-making, risk, strategy, and leadership — equipping executives to navigate a future where competitive advantage depends on how human and artificial intelligence work together. Speakers include Tom Edwards (EY), Michael Fassnacht (Clayco), Tony Surma (Microsoft).

Soul of Chicago: The Future Called — We're Up (February 12)

Soul of Chicago convenes civic, business, and cultural leaders for a rallying conversation on the city's competitive future — examining how Chicago's civic spirit, global infrastructure, and cultural gravity can drive the talent, investment, and momentum needed to shape the next era. Speakers include Mayor Brandon Johnson, Deputy Mayor Kenya Merritt, Phil Clements (World Business Chicago), Dorri McWhorter (Executives' Club), and Kristen Reynolds (Choose Chicago).

Workplace Culture & Leadership Summit (February 26)

The Workplace Leadership & Culture Summit convenes executives and HR leaders to explore research-driven strategies for building human-centered, high-performance workplaces where people and organizations thrive together. Speakers include Carl Davis (Mesirow), Erin Lazarus (Hogan Assessments), Jaclyn Menendez (Hogan Assessments), Kristen Prinz (Prinz Law Firms), and Andres Tapia (Andrew Tapia Strategy Group).

Edelman Trust Barometer (March 3)

The 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer reveals the global shifts in confidence shaping leadership and reputation today, uncovering how leaders can bridge divides and use trust to drive growth, credibility, and impact. Speakers include Richard Edelman (Edelman).

The Civic Mandate: Securing the Next Era of Leadership (March 19)

The Civic Mandate convenes senior business and civic leaders to examine the evolving role of the CEO in public life — exploring the threats to Chicago's longstanding model of civic leadership and the urgent need to reimagine how the next generation engages, governs, and drives the city's future. Speakers include Amanda Edelman (Edelman), Myetie Hamilton (Leadership Greater Chicago), Dorri McWhorter (Executives' Club), Richard Price (Mesirow), and Tim Welsh (CCC Intelligent Solutions).

The Club additionally continues to provide cohort-based leadership programs — LEAD and STEP — along with an array of workshops focused on leadership development and practical skill enhancement. Led by industry experts, the Club's cohorts and workshops are meticulously designed to empower individuals with the tools and insights necessary to excel in their roles.

"We've intentionally designed this season to give executives the learning and insight needed to make informed, future-ready decisions," said Brandon Austin, Chief Insights & Innovation Officer, The Executives' Club of Chicago. "Each program offers a distinct point of view on the forces that will influence 2026, while creating space for leaders to learn from one another and chart what's next. As the market evolves, we will continue to expand the lineup to keep our community ahead of the curve."

About The Exec Club

The Executives' Club of Chicago is the city's premier resource for connecting, developing, and growing best-in-class leaders to strengthen themselves and their organizations. The Executives' Club of Chicago is where the relationships that build a better Chicago begin. This is where the future meets. For more information about the nexus of Chicago business, visit www.executivesclub.org.

Media Contact

Katy Broom

Head of Brand & Communications

Executives' Club

[email protected]

312-283-2197

SOURCE The Executives' Club of Chicago