United will be the first U.S. airline to offer nonstop flights from Houston (IAH) and Washington Dulles (IAD) to Cartagena when flights start on December 17

Flights will operate year-round from both hubs, starting with four flights per week

United currently offers service to Bogota and Medellín, Colombia and served the country for more than 30 years

CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it will launch new nonstop service from Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Cartagena, Colombia (CTG) starting December 17.* These new flights will operate year-round from both hubs, starting with four flights per week during the winter season. United will fly a Boeing 737 on this route, and customers on board can enjoy seatback screens at every seat with Bluetooth connectivity, larger overhead bins with room for everyone's roll aboard bag and soon free Starlink Wi-Fi for MileagePlus members. Lonely Planet named Cartagena as a 2026 Best in Travel destination, noting its well-preserved Spanish architecture, vibrant culinary scene and rich history. Flights are available for sale on United.com and the United app.

United Announces New Nonstop Flights from Houston and Washington, D.C. to Cartagena

"Colombia has been an important part of United's Latin America network for more than 30 years, and our new service to Cartagena reflects our continued investment in the country and commitment to offering customers new and distinct travel experiences," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Global Alliances, United Airlines. "As our third destination in Colombia, complementing our service to Bogota and Medellín, Cartagena gives our customers access to a different side of the country while making it easier for travelers across North America to experience one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations."

"The architectural beauty, vibrant culture and thriving culinary scene are just a few reasons why travel experts say Cartagena should be on people's bucket list this year," said David Kinzelman, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at United Airlines. "By flying direct, we'll give our customers even more time to see the sights and along the way, they'll enjoy all the value we pack into each flight - seatback screens, Bluetooth connections, larger overhead bins and a suite of tools to make the journey easier in the United app."

United offers more flights to Latin America than any other airline in both Texas and the Washington, D.C. area, offering nonstop flights to 57 destinations from its hub in Houston and 18 from Dulles. The new routes will connect Cartagena to more than 70 destinations across the U.S. from United's hubs in Houston and Washington, D.C.

Schedule Details

IAD – CTG Route Start Date/Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft IAD – CTG Dec 17, 4x weekly service on

Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun 8:20 13:10 Boeing 737 CTG – IAD Dec 17, 4x weekly service on

Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun 16:00 20:40 Boeing 737



IAH – CTG Route Start Date/Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft IAH – CTG Dec 17, 4x weekly service on

Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun 9:35 14:50 Boeing 737 CTG – IAH Dec 17, 4x weekly service on

Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun 14:20 17:45 Boeing 737

Schedule is subject to change.

* Subject to government approval

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines