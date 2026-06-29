United Announces New Nonstop Flights from Houston and Washington, D.C. to Cartagena

News provided byUnited Airlines
Jun 29, 2026, 12:00 ET
United will be the first U.S. airline to offer nonstop flights from Houston (IAH) and Washington Dulles (IAD) to Cartagena when flights start on December 17
Flights will operate year-round from both hubs, starting with four flights per week
United currently offers service to Bogota and Medellín, Colombia and served the country for more than 30 years
CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it will launch new nonstop service from Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Cartagena, Colombia (CTG) starting December 17.* These new flights will operate year-round from both hubs, starting with four flights per week during the winter season. United will fly a Boeing 737 on this route, and customers on board can enjoy seatback screens at every seat with Bluetooth connectivity, larger overhead bins with room for everyone's roll aboard bag and soon free Starlink Wi-Fi for MileagePlus members. Lonely Planet named Cartagena as a 2026 Best in Travel destination, noting its well-preserved Spanish architecture, vibrant culinary scene and rich history. Flights are available for sale on United.com and the United app.
"Colombia has been an important part of United's Latin America network for more than 30 years, and our new service to Cartagena reflects our continued investment in the country and commitment to offering customers new and distinct travel experiences," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Global Alliances, United Airlines. "As our third destination in Colombia, complementing our service to Bogota and Medellín, Cartagena gives our customers access to a different side of the country while making it easier for travelers across North America to experience one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations."
"The architectural beauty, vibrant culture and thriving culinary scene are just a few reasons why travel experts say Cartagena should be on people's bucket list this year," said David Kinzelman, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at United Airlines. "By flying direct, we'll give our customers even more time to see the sights and along the way, they'll enjoy all the value we pack into each flight - seatback screens, Bluetooth connections, larger overhead bins and a suite of tools to make the journey easier in the United app."
United offers more flights to Latin America than any other airline in both Texas and the Washington, D.C. area, offering nonstop flights to 57 destinations from its hub in Houston and 18 from Dulles. The new routes will connect Cartagena to more than 70 destinations across the U.S. from United's hubs in Houston and Washington, D.C.
Schedule Details
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IAD – CTG
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Route
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Start Date/Frequency
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Departure Time
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Arrival Time
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Aircraft
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IAD – CTG
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Dec 17, 4x weekly service on
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8:20
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13:10
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Boeing 737
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CTG – IAD
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Dec 17, 4x weekly service on
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16:00
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20:40
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Boeing 737
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IAH – CTG
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Route
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Start Date/Frequency
|
Departure Time
|
Arrival Time
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Aircraft
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IAH – CTG
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Dec 17, 4x weekly service on
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9:35
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14:50
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Boeing 737
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CTG – IAH
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Dec 17, 4x weekly service on
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14:20
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17:45
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Boeing 737
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Schedule is subject to change.
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* Subject to government approval
About United
At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
SOURCE United Airlines
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