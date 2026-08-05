United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

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United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 16:05 ET

  • Delivers net income and EPS growth for both 1H and Q2
  • Marks four consecutive quarters of deposit growth

ATMORE, Ala., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. reported net income of $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $9.3 million for the same period last year, representing an approximate 21.5% increase.  Earnings per share for the six-month period were $3.71 compared to $2.78 for the same period in 2025, an improvement of approximately 33.1%.  Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $5.8 million as compared to $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 26.1%.  Earnings per share for the three-month period were $1.91 versus $1.36 for the same period in 2025, a 40.4% increase.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

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