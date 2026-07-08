UNITED BANCORPORATION OF ALABAMA, INC. ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING MERION ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BLUE HILL ADVISORS

ATMORE, Ala., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of United Bank (the "Bank"), confirmed that it has received the letter jointly issued by Merion Road Capital Management and Blue Hill Advisors LLC on July 7, 2026.

The Company's Board of Directors and management team value constructive input and dialogue from investors. The Board and management team are always willing to evaluate the viewpoints of any investor. The Company's continued focus will be to optimize long-term shareholder value through execution of its strategic plan, capital deployment objectives, and amid the regulatory environment applicable to the Company as a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") and participant in the U.S. Treasury's Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP").

Management will be discussing these topics and other updates during our next scheduled earnings call on August 6, 2026.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and the information available to it at the time that this press release was prepared. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.