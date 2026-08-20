Airline's 700,000 sq. ft. Flight Training Center in Denver now includes 82 flight training devices and ability to train up to 860 pilots per day;

Phase two expansion set to begin next year and expected to be operational by 2030;

Expansion reflects airline's continued investment in its fastest-growing hub, including new gates, state-of-the-art United Clubsm locations, and new check-in lobby

United hired more than 1,400 people in Denver last year and plans to add 1,300 more in 2026

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United and CAE today celebrated the first phase of expansion at the world's largest pilot training facility, adding 40 new CAE training devices (a combination of full-motion and fixed simulators) since 2022.

United's Flight Training Center in Denver now has eight total buildings, nearly 700,000 square feet of training space, the equivalent of 12 football fields, and a total of 86 CAE training devices: 52 state-of-the-art full-motion flight simulators and 34 fixed training devices.

United Completes Phase One Expansion of World's Largest Pilot Training Facility

The airline now can train up to 860 pilots per day and with nearly 18,000 current pilots and continued growth ahead, United already has plans on adding to the training facility. Phase two of the expansion project is expected to break ground next year and be operational before 2030.

United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby was joined by CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Bromberg, along with other United and CAE leaders, to celebrate the completion of phase one.

"United pilots are the best aviators in the world, and the pace at which our team has completed this project is an example of making investments that support our high standard of excellence," said Kirby, United's CEO.

"This expansion reflects the strength of a partnership built over more than four decades," said Matthew Bromberg, CAE's President and CEO. "We're proud to support United with the training technology, expertise and reliability needed to prepare pilots at scale and we look forward to supporting its training needs for years to come."

United's Flight Training Center Capabilities

Located in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver, the facility spans 22-acres and is the sole training facility for the airline's nearly 18,000 active pilots and all newly hired pilots. All United pilots complete intensive simulator training with pilot instructors and evaluators during the initial qualification process and every nine months thereafter to maintain their certifications at United's Flight Training Center in Denver.

United's Flight Training Center has 52 full-motion flight simulators and 34 fixed training devices.

The Flight Training Center can conduct more than 32,000 training events annually and train up to 860 pilots per day.

The facility is in operation 24 hours a day for 362 days a year.

In July of 2026, the Denver City Council approved United's rezoning request for two parcels of undeveloped land United purchased in 2023 near Denver International Airport (DEN). United has begun formal site building plans and anticipates groundbreaking on the next phase of the Flight Training Center expansion to begin on the new land in 2027, with the facility expected to be operational around 2030. The airline will operate the additional Flight Training Center in conjunction with its current facility.

Flight Training Center's Local Impact

United invested more than $145 million in the new building that opened in 2024. Following the opening of the new building, United hired employees for more than 300 new jobs. In total, more than 1,600 of United's 11,400+ Denver-based employees work at United's Flight Training Center, representing 24 different departments in roles that include flight instructing, flight evaluating, scheduling, pilot hiring, human resources and flight standards.

In 2025, nearly $40 million was spent on hotel room nights in Denver for pilots visiting the training facility, with an expectation to spend nearly $50 million on hotel room nights in 2026.

United's Flight Training Center was originally constructed between 1966-68 as part of the Stapleton Airport complex and has served as United's main pilot training facility since then. Since 2016, United has invested $370 million in the Flight Training Center overall.

United in Denver

United continues to invest in Denver. As home to its fastest-growing hub, the airline has funneled nearly $1 billion in investments since 2021 to further improve the customer experience at DEN. This includes new gates, state-of-the-art United Club locations, including the largest in the United network to-date, and a new check-in lobby. United hired more than 1,400 people in Denver last year and plans to hire more than 1,300 people in 2026.

United operates the most flights and carries the most passengers in the state compared to any other carrier. This summer, United is operating with an airport-leading average of 570 daily departures from DEN. The airline provides service to more than 200 total destinations, including more than 20 international destinations, from the Mile High City.

Careers Take Flight

United is the career destination of choice for pilots, offering the largest widebody fleet in North America, and the most comprehensive global network and hubs across the U.S. Since announcing its United Next growth strategy in 2021, United has hired more than 9,500 pilots. In 2026, the airline has hired 700 pilots so far, with plans to hire hundreds more this year.

United offers a broad range of paths to the flight deck to ensure that the best pilots can find their opportunity at United:

First Officer hiring – For experienced pilots who meet United's hiring requirements and are ready to fly for the airline now.

Aviate® Program – United's pilot career development program offering aspiring and established pilots the most secure path to a United flight deck.

United Aviate Academy – United's wholly owned flight school, located in Goodyear, Ariz.

United Military Pilot Program – Launched in September 2023, an industry-leading program that gives full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as a First Officer. Since 2024, nearly 600 military pilots have transitioned to United through the program, with 500 more expected by the end of 2027. Of United's nearly 18,000 pilots, 4,500 are veterans.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines