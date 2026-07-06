UNITED DAIRY FARMERS DEBUTS HOMEMADE BRAND™ DULCE DE LA CRUZ ICE CREAM AT GROCERY STORES ACROSS THE TRI-STATE

The rich caramel ice cream, swirled with ribbons of luscious caramel sauce, will be available for purchase in 48-ounce tubs and 16-ounce pints starting the week of July 6. Fans can find it in freezer cases at Kroger, Jungle Jim's, Dorothy Lane Market and Meijer, as well as at 170-plus UDF stores across the tri-state area.

The eye-catching red packaging celebrates De La Cruz both on and off the field. Alongside images of the Reds superstar, the back of each carton features a personal family photo of De La Cruz with his mother and brother, highlighting the importance of family in his life and the values that have helped shape one of baseball's brightest young stars.

"From the beginning, this partnership has been about more than creating a great ice cream flavor—it's about celebrating family, community and one of Cincinnati's favorite athletes," said Michael Ahmed, CEO of United Dairy Farmers. "We're excited to make Dulce De La Cruz available at grocery retailers, giving fans another way to enjoy the flavor."

Dulce De La Cruz is part of UDF's ongoing partnership with De La Cruz, which also includes the signature #44 Shake, the Elly De La Cruz Iced Cookie, U-Drive Plus loyalty promotions and support of Club 44, De La Cruz's community initiative benefiting local youth.

Beginning the week of July 6, Dulce De La Cruz pints and tubs will be available for a limited time while supplies last at Kroger, Jungle Jim's International Market, Dorothy Lane Market, Meijer and all UDF locations.

ABOUT UNITED DAIRY FARMERS, INC. Founded in 1939, United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is a family-owned regional ice cream parlor and convenience store chain with more than 170 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. For more than 85 years, UDF has proudly served tri-state families as a trusted destination for dairy products, fuel, coffee, grab-and-go retail and after-dinner malts. Known for its award-winning hand-dipped ice cream, signature malts and shakes, and as the originator of Cookies 'N Cream ice cream made with real Oreo® cookies, UDF is a beloved Cincinnati heritage brand. Over the decades, UDF has grown its business to include wholesale and food manufacturing through its signature Homemade Brand™, UDF Brand® and Main Avenue Creamery® ice creams and bakery products, as well as real estate, logistics, third-party cold storage, and petroleum transportation. Today, UDF employs more than 3,200 full- and part-time associates across its retail, manufacturing, distribution and corporate operations. Building on its handcrafted culinary heritage, UDF now also offers freshly-prepared hot food, including pizza and breakfast sandwiches made with scratch-made focaccia, biscuits, and croissants from the UDF Bakery. Guests can earn and redeem rewards through UDF's U-Drive Plus loyalty program, recognized by USA Today as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs. For more information, visit www.udfinc.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE United Dairy Farmers, Inc.