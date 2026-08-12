UNITED DAIRY FARMERS, INC. AND GRIPPO FOODS, INC. TEAM UP FOR ONE-OF-A-KIND HOMEMADE BRAND™ ICE CREAM COLLABORATION

New Fun Food Crunch flavor brings together two iconic, family-owned Cincinnati brands in a delicious tribute to hometown traditions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dairy Farmers, Inc. (UDF), the family-owned ice cream maker and beloved regional convenience store and ice cream parlor chain, and Grippo Foods, Inc., the iconic Cincinnati snack food company, are teaming up for a collaboration that's as unexpected as it is unmistakably Cincinnati. The two hometown favorites are partnering to launch Fun Food Crunch, a limited-time Homemade Brand™ ice cream flavor inspired by Grippo's rich snacking heritage as the original "Fun Food Company."

Hometown favorites into a bold new flavor!

Developed to celebrate the playful spirit and bold flavors that have made both brands household names for generations, Fun Food Crunch features a buttered popcorn flavored ice cream mixed with a Bar-B-Q spice infused caramel swirl and chocolatey, crunchy pretzel pieces for a sweet-and-salty treat unlike anything else in the freezer aisle.

While the pairing may surprise some at first glance, both companies say the collaboration is a natural fit. Together, the family-owned businesses represent nearly 200 years of serving tri-state families, creating products that have been part of celebrations, family gatherings and everyday moments for generations.

"For more than eight decades, United Dairy Farmers and Grippo Foods have been part of what makes Cincinnati taste like home," said Michael Ahmed, CEO of United Dairy Farmers. "This collaboration brings together two hometown brands that share a commitment to quality, family values and creating products people love. Fun Food Crunch captures the spirit of both companies in a way that's nostalgic, playful and uniquely Cincinnati."

For Grippo's, the partnership presented an opportunity to bring one of its signature flavors into an entirely new category while celebrating the company's Cincinnati roots.

"Grippo's has always believed food should be fun, and that's exactly what this collaboration is all about," said John Dourson, Vice President of Sales for Grippo Foods, Inc. "Partnering with another family-owned Cincinnati institution like UDF and Homemade Brand allowed us to create something unexpected that honors our history while giving fans of both brands a new way to enjoy flavors they already know and love."

Hitting stores the week of August 16, Homemade Brand™ Fun Food Crunch will be available for a limited time in an exclusive co-branded 16-ounce pint at Cincinnati-area Kroger stores and all 170-plus UDF retail locations, while supplies last.

ABOUT UNITED DAIRY FARMERS, INC. Founded in 1940, United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is a family-owned regional ice cream parlor and convenience store chain with more than 170 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. For more than 86 years, UDF has proudly served tri-state families as a trusted destination for dairy products, fuel, coffee, grab-and-go retail and after-dinner malts. Known for its award-winning hand-dipped ice cream, signature malts and shakes, and as the originator of Cookies 'N Cream ice cream made with real Oreo® cookies, UDF is a beloved Cincinnati heritage brand. Over the decades, UDF has grown its business to include wholesale and food manufacturing through its signature Homemade Brand™, UDF Brand® and Main Avenue Creamery® ice creams and bakery products, as well as real estate, logistics, third-party cold storage, and petroleum transportation. Today, UDF employs more than 3,200 full- and part-time associates across its retail, manufacturing, distribution and corporate operations. Building on its handcrafted culinary heritage, UDF now also offers freshly prepared hot food, including pizza and breakfast sandwiches made with scratch-made focaccia, biscuits, and croissants from the UDF Bakery. Guests can earn and redeem rewards through UDF's U-Drive Plus loyalty program, recognized by USA Today as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs. For more information, visit www.udfinc.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT GRIPPO FOODS, INC. For 107 years, Grippo's has been proving that great snacks never go out of style. What began as a family business has grown into a tradition, with five generations of the Grippo family committed to delivering the freshest, highest-quality potato chips and snack foods to every customer. We're passionate about making snacks that bring smiles, spark memories, and keep people reaching for one more handful. So when it's time to satisfy your craving, there's only one thing to do…Get a Grip and pick up a bag of Grippo's! For more information, visit www.grippos.com or X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE United Dairy Farmers, Inc.