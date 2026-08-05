United Planners is Named a Finalist in the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

UP Selected in Four Categories:

CEO of the Year – Michael A. Baker, President and CEO Recruiters: Enterprise Executive of the Year – Sheila Cuffari-Agasi, EVP, CRO, General Partner Institutional Chief Technology Officer of the Year – Aaron Spradlin, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year – Independence Delivered Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Planners Financial Services (UP) is a full-service open architecture Independent Investment Advisor and Broker-Dealer, structured as a Limited Partnership that remains ADAMANTLY NOT FOR SALE. Qualifying representatives share in the firm's profits annually and receive top payouts. Advisors enjoy the advantages of a small firm atmosphere with large firm benefits. United Planners announced today that it has been named a finalist in four categories for the 2026 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards – the "Wealthies" – reflecting the firm's continued commitment to independence, innovation, and advisor-focused excellence.

"United Planners is truly honored to be recognized as a finalist in four Wealthies Award categories this year. This recognition reflects the dedication, innovation, and collaboration of our entire team, as well as our continued commitment to supporting independent financial professionals with the culture, solutions, and resources they need to thrive. We are especially proud to see our people and programs recognized across leadership, technology, recruiting, and marketing, because each area plays an important role in how we serve our advisors and help them better serve their clients," said Michael Baker, President and CEO.

"Being named a finalist in four Wealthies Award categories is a meaningful reflection of who United Planners is and the story we continue to tell every day. Our culture is built around independence, collaboration, and doing what is right for advisors, and this recognition reinforces the momentum we are seeing across the firm. I'm proud of the way our team brings that story to life with authenticity, creativity, and purpose." — Billy Oliverio, Chief Marketing Officer, United Planners

In 2025, United Planners won a Technology Award for AI-Powered Workflow Automation and in 2024 Sheila Cuffari-Agasi won for the Legacy, Exit, Acquisition, Planning Strategies (LEAPS) program.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards — widely known as the "Wealthies" — spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, wealthtech, investment solutions, and advisor growth.

A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations David Armstrong, selected the finalists from more than 1,300 nominations submitted by over 500 companies. This year, 290 organizations were named finalists in one or more firm or individual categories. The annual Wealthies Awards recognize firms and individuals bringing new innovations to market that make a meaningful difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 10th.

"The scale and quality of this year's nominations reflect an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace," said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. "What stood out to our judges was not just product innovation, but the growing sophistication around how firms are helping advisors operate, communicate, personalize advice, and build sustainable businesses. The finalists represent a broad cross-section of organizations pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways."

About United Planners Financial Services

United Planners is Advisor owned and adamantly not for sale. This is your destination dual-registrant wealth management firm (as an investment advisor and broker-dealer) servicing independent financial professionals, with offices, nationwide, since 1987.

About the Wealth Management Industry Awards

The Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals supporting financial advisor success through innovation, leadership and service. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership and advisor support.

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.

Media Contact: Billy Oliverio at [email protected] or (800) 966-8737 x 255

SOURCE United Planners Financial Services