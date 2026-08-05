United Planners is Named a Finalist in the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

News provided byUnited Planners Financial Services
Aug 05, 2026, 13:00 ET
UP Selected in Four Categories:
- CEO of the Year – Michael A. Baker, President and CEO
- Recruiters: Enterprise Executive of the Year – Sheila Cuffari-Agasi, EVP, CRO, General Partner
- Institutional Chief Technology Officer of the Year – Aaron Spradlin, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
- Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year – Independence Delivered Campaign
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Planners Financial Services (UP) is a full-service open architecture Independent Investment Advisor and Broker-Dealer, structured as a Limited Partnership that remains ADAMANTLY NOT FOR SALE. Qualifying representatives share in the firm's profits annually and receive top payouts. Advisors enjoy the advantages of a small firm atmosphere with large firm benefits. United Planners announced today that it has been named a finalist in four categories for the 2026 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards – the "Wealthies" – reflecting the firm's continued commitment to independence, innovation, and advisor-focused excellence.
- CEO of the Year – Michael A. Baker, President and CEO
Michael Baker, President and CEO of United Planners, was named a finalist for CEO of the Year for Broker-Dealers with fewer than 1,000 advisors for the third consecutive year. This recognition reflects his continued leadership in guiding the firm's long-term vision, strengthening its advisor-centric culture, and driving record-setting growth.
Over the past 18 months, Mr. Baker has led United Planners through the strongest financial performance in its 39-year history, including record revenue, peak profitability, and the firm's best recruiting year to date. His leadership also supported the launch of IAconnect, expanded technology and AI-driven efficiencies, enhanced Reg BI initiatives, and introduced CEO Connect to encourage open dialogue and collaboration across the organization.
Beyond firm growth, Mr. Baker has continued to invest in people—championing employee development, leadership training, advisor experience, and mentorship for the next generation of financial professionals.
- Enterprise Executive of the Year – Sheila Cuffari-Agasi, EVP, CRO, General Partner
Sheila Cuffari-Agasi was named a finalist for Recruiters: Enterprise Executive of the Year in recognition of her leadership in advancing United Planners' advisor growth strategy, transition support, and high-touch service model. Drawing on more than 30 years in financial services, including over two decades as a producing advisor, she has helped strengthen the firm's advisor-centric culture while driving meaningful enterprise growth. Over the past 18 months, her leadership supported 138 new advisor affiliations, the launch of a new financial institutions division, and the successful onboarding of a nationwide network representing more than $5 billion in assets. She also introduced IAconnect…a program catering to IA only advisors, championed the award-winning LEAPS succession and continuity program, and helped enhance United Planners' technology and transition infrastructure. Her work reflects a commitment to advisor choice, independence, efficiency, and long-term partnership—values that continue to distinguish United Planners in a rapidly evolving industry.
- Institutional Chief Technology Officer of the Year – Aaron Spradlin, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
Aaron Spradlin, Chief Technology & Security Officer at United Planners, was named a finalist for Institutional Chief Technology Officer of the Year in recognition of his leadership in advancing the firm's technology, cybersecurity, and AI strategy.
Over the past 18 months, Aaron has helped move United Planners from AI exploration to practical, secure implementation. His work has supported AI-driven automation that reduced manual back-office workload by more than 60%, while also helping establish a controlled AI environment designed for data integrity, supervisory oversight, and regulatory alignment.
Under his leadership, United Planners' secure AI platform achieved nearly 40% advisor adoption within its first week of full launch, with 100% of AI interactions occurring in a controlled and reviewable environment. His disciplined approach demonstrates how wealth management firms can embrace innovation responsibly — strengthening efficiency, advisor productivity, security, and trust.
- Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year – Independence Delivered Campaign
United Planners was named a finalist for Digital Marketing Campaign for the third consecutive year, reflecting the firm's continued success in telling its story with clarity, consistency, and impact. The campaign highlights United Planners' advisor-owned culture, commitment to independence, and collaborative approach to supporting financial professionals. This recognition underscores the strength of the firm's brand strategy and its ability to engage advisors, employees, and industry audiences through authentic, coordinated marketing efforts.
"United Planners is truly honored to be recognized as a finalist in four Wealthies Award categories this year. This recognition reflects the dedication, innovation, and collaboration of our entire team, as well as our continued commitment to supporting independent financial professionals with the culture, solutions, and resources they need to thrive. We are especially proud to see our people and programs recognized across leadership, technology, recruiting, and marketing, because each area plays an important role in how we serve our advisors and help them better serve their clients," said Michael Baker, President and CEO.
"Being named a finalist in four Wealthies Award categories is a meaningful reflection of who United Planners is and the story we continue to tell every day. Our culture is built around independence, collaboration, and doing what is right for advisors, and this recognition reinforces the momentum we are seeing across the firm. I'm proud of the way our team brings that story to life with authenticity, creativity, and purpose." — Billy Oliverio, Chief Marketing Officer, United Planners
In 2025, United Planners won a Technology Award for AI-Powered Workflow Automation and in 2024 Sheila Cuffari-Agasi won for the Legacy, Exit, Acquisition, Planning Strategies (LEAPS) program.
Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards — widely known as the "Wealthies" — spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, wealthtech, investment solutions, and advisor growth.
A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations David Armstrong, selected the finalists from more than 1,300 nominations submitted by over 500 companies. This year, 290 organizations were named finalists in one or more firm or individual categories. The annual Wealthies Awards recognize firms and individuals bringing new innovations to market that make a meaningful difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 10th.
"The scale and quality of this year's nominations reflect an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace," said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. "What stood out to our judges was not just product innovation, but the growing sophistication around how firms are helping advisors operate, communicate, personalize advice, and build sustainable businesses. The finalists represent a broad cross-section of organizations pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways."
About United Planners Financial Services
United Planners is Advisor owned and adamantly not for sale. This is your destination dual-registrant wealth management firm (as an investment advisor and broker-dealer) servicing independent financial professionals, with offices, nationwide, since 1987.
About the Wealth Management Industry Awards
The Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals supporting financial advisor success through innovation, leadership and service. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership and advisor support.
About Wealth Management
Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.
Media Contact: Billy Oliverio at [email protected] or (800) 966-8737 x 255
SOURCE United Planners Financial Services
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